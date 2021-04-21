The best Jura coffee maker

Jura machines feature an adjustable spout so you can use just about any size coffee cup or mug you desire. Large models feature two spouts to pour a pair of drinks at once.

Jura coffee machines

For those coffee lovers who want to embrace the highest quality cup, savoring every aroma and unique flavor, a luxury coffee machine is a necessary investment. Jura, known for its innovative and reliable machines, is the go-to brand for serious coffee drinkers.

The Swiss-based company makes machines that brew coffee as well as espresso-based drinks with café-quality. They store and grind beans, preserving flavor and filtering water to maximize quality. Our favorite is the versatile Jura D6 Automatic Coffee Machine that should suit most tastes. While they aren’t cheap, Jura coffee makers may prove a worthwhile addition to your daily life. Our guide has all you need to know.

What to know before you buy a Jura coffee maker

Drink selection

All Jura coffee makers allow you to make drip coffee, espresso and ristretto, which is a smaller shot of espresso. Certain machines, though, offer a chance to make more elaborate coffee creations, like lattes and cappuccino. The drink settings vary from model to model from the most basic – coffee and espresso – to 10 and even 17 different choices.

Size of machine

Most Jura coffee makers are fairly sizable, particularly those models that offer a wider range of drink choices. The most basic models are relatively compact, but it’s worth seeing how much space you have available on your countertop before investing. Keep in mind the space you’ll need above and around the machine when loading it. In most cases, you won’t be moving around the machine frequently; some options are especially heavy, with the biggest machines reaching up to and over 40 pounds.

Built-in grinder

All Jura coffee makers feature built-in grinders. The options include a multi-level conical grinder, a conical burr or a dual ceramic disc grinder. All provide even grinds so that you can extract the optimal brew from the beans, though the speed with which they grind will vary. Some options may feature Aroma+ grinder, Jura’s proprietary grinder that reduces noise and time.

What to look for in a quality Jura coffee maker

Touchscreen

While all Jura machines are user-friendly in terms of controls, higher-end models feature a touchscreen instead of simple push buttons. These allow for easier interaction and typically feature more settings from which to choose in order to obtain your ideal coffee.

Coffee strength

Jura machines will allow you to toggle the strength of the coffee, which is altered by how much water passes through the grounds. Basic models may only have a couple choices, while more versatile machines offer up to five different levels of strength.

Milk frother

A built-in milk frother comes with certain models, allowing you to make a variety of milk-based drinks. The frother aerates milk and heats it up to create a frothy, foam layer, which you can then pour as desired to create a latte, macchiato or any other barista creation.

Pulse extraction process

Some models feature a pulse extraction process (PEP), which sends hot water through the beans prior to brewing to maximize flavor and aromas. It produces a tastier cup of coffee or espresso more quickly and creates a more satisfying layer of cream on top.

How much you can expect to spend on a Jura coffee maker

Jura coffee makers are a pricey investment, with most models costing around $1,000. Higher-end options, particularly those made for frequent use with a variety of settings, may run from $2,000-$3,000.

Jura coffee maker FAQ

How do I clean and maintain my Jura coffee maker?

A. Jura machines are fairly easy to tend to. Some have a self-cleaning feature that is run at the push of a button. Jura also makes cleaning tablets that will cleanse the interior of the machine. You will typically be prompted when the coffee maker is in need of a cleaning.

How can I help my Jura coffee machine make the best coffee?

A. Jura machines filter water and grind beans evenly to create a flavorful, tasty coffee. It’s recommended to use the freshest of beans and store those in a dry, cool area before use. If you’re using ground coffee, you’ll want to use it within a week to achieve the best flavor. Regularly cleaning your machine will also maintain a high level of coffee quality.

What’s the best Jura coffee maker to buy?

Top Jura coffee maker

Jura D6 Automatic Coffee Machine

What you need to know: A versatile and intuitive machine that allows for a range of coffee drinks and preferences.

What you’ll love: Elegant design. Includes built-in milk frother for cappuccino as well as espresso and coffee. Optimizes flavor. Adjustable coffee strength and temperatures.

What you should consider: This model is fairly bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Jura coffee maker for the money

Jura A1 Super Automatic Coffee Machine

What you need to know: Basic and affordable Jura coffee machine offering delicious and reliable one-touch coffee and espresso.

What you’ll love: Quickly makes flavorful coffee at the push of a button. Easy to use. Relatively compact. The grinder is efficient and quiet. One of the least expensive models by Jura.

What you should consider: Lacks extra features; no milk frother.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Jura ENA 8 Metropolitan Coffee Machine

What you need to know: With ten different coffee settings, this impressive model brings café-quality drinks and options to your kitchen.

What you’ll love: Features pulse extraction process to optimize flavor. Grinder provides quick and quiet results. Touchscreen controls. Sizable water tank and bean container.

What you should consider: Expensive investment. The shape is somewhat awkward.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.