Which flatware sets should I get?

In most cases, you’ll want a flatware set that includes service for at least eight people. That’s usually enough for everyday use, and it also provides enough place settings for parties and holiday dinners.

The best flatware sets

These days, beautiful flatware sets aren’t saved just for holiday dinners and special occasions. You can use the knives, forks and spoons from your collection regularly for everything from your morning bowl of cereal to weeknight dinners.

That’s why you want a flatware set that looks good but is also durable enough to last for years of regular use. Flatware sets are available in a wide range of styles, finishes, colors and materials, so there’s bound to be a set out there that suits your needs to a tee.

The best flatware sets on the market range from ornate, vintage-inspired styles to sleek, modern pieces to fun, whimsical sets that can make your dinner table shine.

Best flatware sets 2021

Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set

This flatware set is made of heavy 18/10 stainless steel and features 12 place settings. It also includes a sugar spoon, butter knife, cold meat fork, tablespoon and pierced tablespoon for serving. The set is dishwasher-safe and offers a brilliant shine for your table too.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Wayfair

Sharecook Matte Multicolor Silverware Set

If you want a flatware set that stands out, this is an option worth considering. It’s made of high-quality stainless steel but coated with a striking iridescent finish. The flatware is also dishwasher-safe and durable enough to last for years.

Sold by Amazon

Pfaltzgraff 53-Piece Garland Frost Flatware Set

This stainless steel flatware set doesn’t require any polishing, so it’s effortless to maintain. The pieces feature a unique swirl pattern at the bottom for a fresh, modern look that works well with contemporary dinnerware. In addition to eight place settings, it also includes a five-piece hostess set with utensils like a cold meat fork and a butter knife.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

J.A. Henckels International 65-Piece Alcea Flatware Set

This simple, clean-looking flatware set is an excellent option for most homes. The materials used are highly durable, dishwasher-safe 18/10 stainless steel, so you can use it for years without worrying about corrosion. The set also includes 12 five-piece place settings that maintain their silver-like luster without polishing.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s and Wayfair

Mikasa 65-Piece Regent Bead Flatware Set

This flatware set adds an elegant touch to any table with a tastefully embellished beaded border and a flourished tip. It’s dishwasher-safe and tarnish-resistant, so it’s also easy to keep clean. It offers 12 place settings and durable 18/10 stainless steel construction that holds up well to everyday use.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s and Wayfair

Wallace Hotel Lux 77-Piece Flatware Set

If you prefer a fancier look for your silverware, this detailed flatware set is worth considering. It features five assorted reproduction designs that can instantly dress up any place setting. It’s made of durable 18/10 stainless steel and is dishwasher-safe too.

Sold by Amazon

Oneida Satin Garnet 65-Piece Flatware Set

Featuring a sleek, simple design, this flatware set is ideal for anyone who prefers an unadorned style. The pieces have a highly reflective finish but never require polishing for easy maintenance. Your investment is protected by a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Gorham Biscayne 65-Piece Flatware Set

This set features hammered handles for a sharp, modern look with plenty of shine. It offers service for 12, including salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives and soup spoons. The pieces provide a nice balanced feel in hand and are dishwasher-safe for fuss-free cleaning.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s and Wayfair

Cutipol GOA Black/Gold Series Flatware Set

This stunning set is pretty pricey because it only contains three pieces, but it can make a significant statement on your table. The flatware heads are made of stainless steel with a gold finish, while the handles feature black resin, making pieces highly durable. They’re dishwasher-safe too.

Sold by Amazon

Olivia & Oliver Harper 20-Piece Flatware Set

With four place settings, this flatware set is an excellent option for everyday use for many homes. The cutlery is made of durable stainless steel and features a lightly hammered finish on the handles. They also have a mirror finish for serious shine.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Liberty Tabletop Calavera 20-Piece Flatware Set

If you prefer a more whimsical look for your silverware, this set has handles engraved with detailed skull artwork. They’re made in the United States and feature high-quality 18/10 stainless steel. The set includes service for four and is also dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Fiesta Celebration 20-Piece Flatware Set

This flatware set stands out for the fun rainbow bars on the handle, so they’re perfect for anyone who prefers a more colorful look for their table. The silverware is made of stainless steel and epoxy, making it highly durable and suitable for everyday use. You never have to polish them and can clean them in the dishwasher too.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s

Hudson Essentials 40-Piece Flatware Set

For anyone tired of stuffy, formal silverware, this flatware set’s hammered handles give it a chic modern look. It provides service for eight and is made from the highest quality 18/10 stainless steel for years of use. They have a nice solid feel in hand and are also comfortable to hold.

Sold by Amazon

Mikasa French Countryside 65-Piece Flatware Set

This flatware set is ideal for both everyday use and more formal occasions with a French country-inspired design. It includes service for 12, plus a tablespoon, pierced tablespoon, cold meat fork, butter knife and sugar spoon for serving. The pieces are all dishwasher-safe as well.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Oneida Camlynn Mirror 53-Piece Flatware Set

With service for eight and premium stainless steel construction, this flatware set is an excellent value at less than $100. The pieces have a sleek, modern shape but are subtle enough to work with a wide range of plate styles. They also come with a lifetime warranty and are rust-proof.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

