KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A restaurant in Downtown Kansas City has reopened after closing its doors during the pandemic.

Providence New American Kitchen opened inside of the Hilton President Hotel in the Kansas City Power & Light District.

The restaurant is open every Tuesday through Saturday for dinner, between 5 p.m.-9 p.m. It is a locally-owned full-service contemporary American restaurant featuring locally-owned ingredients spearheaded by chef Alejandro Diaz.

Providence New American Kitchen is also accompanied by The Drum Room Lounge, a bar and cocktail lounge located in the Hilton President Hotel.

The dining experience is similar to a Midwestern supper club with a concentrated homage to Americana.

“We are excited to re-open our doors not only to hotel guests at the Hilton

President but to visitors and residents of downtown Kansas City after a brief

pause in service. Providence New American Kitchen will offer a quality dining

experience for a variety of occasions and we look forward to being back to

serving the community during a time when downtown is growing,” – Matt

McCormack, Food & Beverage Director at the restaurant said.

The restaurant launched a new menu, offering a variety of new options, including roasted chicken with seasonal squash, butternut squash gnocchi in a brown butter sauce and more.