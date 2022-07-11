BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The newest Marco’s Pizza location in Blue Springs is opening its doors Monday.

The franchise-owned location will open at 701 NW 7 HWY will begin offering their full menu, including the signature Pizza Bowls, at 11 a.m.

“We are eager to be opening our new location in Blue Springs,” Amy Miller, District Manager at Marco’s Pizza, said. “Marco’s Pizza is known for quality, fresh and authentic Italian pizza. We can’t wait to feed foodies and pizza-lovers alike and are confident we will be embraced with open arms.”

The Blue Springs store joins Independence, Missouri; Gladstone, Missouri; Shawnee, Kansas; and Olathe, Kansas, as metro locations.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.