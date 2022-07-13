KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A popular Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant is looking for new ownership.

Jones Bar-B-Q went up for sale this week as the owners are looking to retire, but with business being strong, they don’t want to close its doors, according to Daniel Brocato, vice president of Block & Company, Inc., Realtors.

The $600,000 price tag is for the business only, including most recipes and equipment, but does not include the property, sauce sales or sausage recipe.

Jones Bar-B-Q sits at 6706 Kaw Drive in KCK in a 1,300 square-foot building with a patio.

The restaurant’s fame rose quickly following its appearance on season three of the hit Netflix show “Queer Eye.”

Owners Marty “Shorty” and Deborah “Little” Jones have been barbecuing for more than 40 years.

During their time on the show, the sisters began mass-marketing their secret BBQ sauce.

The Jones sisters followed up their “Queer Eye” debut with an appearance on “Steve” with Steve Harvey.

Those interested in purchasing the business can reach out to Brocato.