BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — In celebration of the recent grand opening for the Blue Springs store, Marco’s Pizza ia offering guests the chance of free pizza for a year, six months or three months.

Every order placed at the Blue Springs location will automatically be entered to win one of the prizes from August 15 to August 28.

Located at 701 NW Highway 7, the newest Marco’s Pizza in the metro opened in July and is currently offering discounts to Blue Springs residents ordering on the app.

Marco’s also has locations in Independence and Gladstone, Missouri, and Olathe and Shawnee, Kansas.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.