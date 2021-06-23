If easy cleanup from melted marshmallows is a priority, check whether the s’mores maker you want is dishwasher safe.

What are the best s’mores makers?

Nothing screams summer like a perfectly toasted gooey s’more. S’mores are a simple, nostalgic treat that is easy enough to make over a campfire. But if you want that crispy sweet chocolate treat without heading into the woods, there’s a better way to make s’mores at home.

S’mores makers are a convenient kitchen gadget for when those cravings set in, when the kids have a slumber party or when you throw your next get-together. S’mores makers provide the equipment and tools you need to recreate your favorite outdoor treat in the comfort of your kitchen.

Things to consider when choosing a s’mores maker

Heat source

When it comes to how to make s’mores, the critical element is the toasted marshmallow. Without the heat, a s’more is just three cold ingredients. S’mores makers can provide heat through a central heating source, a microwave, an oven or canned chafing fuel tins. While electric appliances will melt your marshmallows, open flames from fuel tins are more likely to produce the crispy toasted edges you may be used to around the campfire.

Capacity

Knowing how many s’mores you’re going to make helps determine what capacity of s’mores maker fits your needs. While some s’mores makers can accommodate any amount, others can only handle two or four s’mores. Since so much of the s’mores experience is about bonding over the process of making them, it’s important to pick a s’mores maker that can cater to everyone you plan to serve.

Marshmallow size

Most s’mores makers can fit all sizes of marshmallows. However, some may only fit regular-sized marshmallows, while others fit square marshmallows. This isn’t a deal-breaker since you can always stock up on more mallows, but consider what kind of s’more you plan to make before purchasing the best s’mores maker for you.

Extra features

There are a few other features to keep in mind when choosing the best s’mores maker for your home. If cleaning up sticky marshmallow goo is a priority, check whether the s’mores maker is dishwasher safe. Some s’mores makers with open flames provide a screen protector, which is a good safety feature, especially when roasting marshmallows with young kids. Also, consider where you’ll be making s’mores and whether you want the flexibility to move between the kitchen and the yard. Some s’mores makers can be used indoors, outdoors or both.

Best s’mores makers for the perfect summer treat

Chicago Metallic S’mores Maker

This stately s’mores maker is a classy addition to any kitchen looking to roast marshmallows with a group or a family. The combination of ceramic and stainless steel materials make it durable, and the grill top and extinguisher provide added protection from the open flame. This s’mores maker can easily transition from the deck to the kitchen. Be sure to stock up on cans of chafing fuel since they don’t come with this kit.

Cuisinart S’more to Love S’more Maker

If you didn’t know how to make s’mores in the oven, this s’mores maker makes it easy. Perfect for a larger group, this oven-ready s’mores maker can handle up to six treats at once. Assemble your s’mores in the tray and latch it shut before putting it in the oven or on the grill. Though the s’mores maker can get messy, it’s easy to take apart and clean.

Sterno Family Fun S’mores Maker

This ready-to-use s’mores maker has more tray space for prepping s’mores and comes with a can of chafing fuel so you can roast right away. However, it only comes with two stainless steel roasting forks so you may need to stock up if you plan to have more people roasting marshmallows at the same time.

Progressive Prep Solutions Microwave S’mores Maker

If you’ve ever tried heating up s’mores in the microwave only to find your marshmallows oozing into a puddle, this microwave s’mores maker can help. It offers a quick solution for holding your s’mores in place and heating the marshmallows and chocolate up at the same time. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe so cleanup is easy.

Chef-Master 90206 Cast Iron Mini Hibachi Grill

Up your s’mores game with this cast iron grill featuring a natural wood base. The small size allows the grill to heat quickly and makes it ideal for roasting marshmallows with one or two people. Unlike other s’mores makers, this grill is also an impressive single-serve appliance for grilling other appetizers and dishes for one.

Sharper Image Electric S’Mores Maker

This electric s’mores maker is a crowd favorite, complete with four stainless steel roasting forks. The easy on/off switch means you don’t need to worry about open flames or burnt marshmallows. However, it does take longer to heat s’mores all the way through and you won’t get the crispy golden marshmallow you might expect from roasting over a fire.

Lifetime Brands Casa Moda S’mores Maker

This s’more set is ready to use either indoors or outside with a toasting grill, stainless-steel lazy susan, and ceramic ingredient holders. The lazy susan tray design allows everyone at the table to share all the ingredients as they assemble their s’mores. To help the equipment last longer, hand wash each component.

Rome Industries 62 S’more Maker

For an old-school s’mores experience, this 29-inch chrome-plated steel s’mores maker is a simple but effective way to roast up to three s’mores at once. Stack your s’mores in separate compartments and clamp them down over the fire for perfectly toasty creations. Campfire not included.

Brentwood Appliances Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S’mores Maker

This straightforward electric s’mores maker offers a more affordable option for an indoor s’more experience. The kit comes with the essentials: the electric base with a simple on/off switch, four stackable trays and four stainless steel roasting forks. This stainless steel set is a simple and safe option for making s’mores at home.

Kalorik 3-in-1 Treat Maker

If you want to kick your s’mores up a notch, this s’mores maker is also a fondue pot and a gummy candy maker all in one. Melt your chocolate in the fondue pot after roasting your marshmallows over the flame, and you can replicate the perfect fireside s’more. The treat maker comes with four stainless steel roasting forks, a melting bowl and adjustable heat settings.

Nostalgia Indoor Electric S’mores Maker

The Nostalgia Indoor Electric S’mores Maker melds the convenience of an electric appliance with the ever-useful lazy susan feature. The lazy susan and four large compartments can stuff enough ingredients for everyone to enjoy more than one s’more. The set comes with four stainless steel roasting forks. Each piece of the kit comes apart for easy cleaning.

Mud Pie Store Boxed Smores Tray Set

For a fancy twist on a s’mores tray, this embossed ceramic platter holds three spaces for s’mores ingredients, and it’s microwave safe when you’re ready to melt your marshmallows. It comes with two engraved roasting forks, so it’s perfect for gifting or enjoying with another s’more lover. The entire set is dishwasher safe.

