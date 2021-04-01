You won’t get results like this over night, but with careful consideration and the right seeds — you can grow your own fruit over time.

The best springtime fruit seeds to plant

There are few things better than eating freshly picked fruit straight from your garden. It’s a common misconception that you need to have special training to grow fruits, vegetables or flowers. While it’s true that some fruits are difficult to grow without practice, there are many seeds a beginner can successfully plant.

For those of you who have always dreamed about growing your own fruit — it’s time to turn that dream into reality. This article will take a deep dive into the best fruit seeds to plant in spring and what to consider before embarking on the journey.

Considerations when planting fruit seeds

USDA hardiness zones

When researching the best practices for planting a particular fruit, you’ll probably see the hardiness zones listed. This tells you a plant’s hardiness or ability to survive adverse climates and conditions. This map outlines the areas and gives the corresponding number to ensure a fruit will thrive in your climate.

Climate

Not all fruit will grow well in all places. Look at the hardiness zones concerning where you live to see if you have the appropriate climate. If you are in a cold area or experience a late freeze, you might need to begin the seeding process indoors before transplanting outside.

Equipment needed to plant seeds

Garden Gloves

You never know what you’ll run into when rummaging through the soil, and gloves are the best way to protect your hands. These gardening gloves have a tough coating but are lightweight and flexible, so your movement won’t be restricted. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Garden Trowel

Digging holes is a lot easier when you have the right tools. This trowel is eco-friendly and sturdy, ready for any digging or weeding you have in mind. Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Garden Shears

Most fruit trees and bushes will need to be pruned to thrive. These shears have a soft grip to reduce hand fatigue and low friction coating to resist rust. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Water Hose

Your fruit trees and bushes will need to be watered often, and a hose will make that much easier. This hose is 100 feet long, allowing you to reach every nook and cranny of your garden. It even comes with a nozzle. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Pro Cal Nursery Pot

If you’re starting your fruit seeds indoors, you’ll need nursery pots. Even though your seed is tiny, you still might need a 10-gallon pot, as it grows quickly. Sold by Amazon

Space

It’s essential to consider the amount of space a particular fruit bush or tree needs before planting. Some smaller bushes might do well in a small area, while most fruit trees need ample room to flourish. Once your bush or tree gets to a specific size, it might not handle a transplant to a larger area. Be sure you have the space available from the start.

Fruit production

It’s hard to wait for fruit-bearing after putting forth so much time and energy. While tomatoes will bear fruit in three months, avocado trees can take 15 years. If you don’t want to wait years to see fruit, make sure you choose the appropriate seed.

Best fruit seeds to plant in spring

Honeydew Green Melon Seeds

Melons are relatively easy to grow and don’t require too much work. Hot, dry weather will yield the best results, but you could always start your seeds indoors if you live in a cold climate. Sold by Etsy and Amazon

Strawberry Seeds

If you’re a beginner, strawberries are the best fruit to plant. Plant in late spring as soon as the ground thaws out. Choose a sunny area since they require ample sunlight per day. Your second year should yield the most fruit. Sold by Etsy and Amazon

Raspberry Seeds

Raspberries do well in cooler climates but still need direct sunlight. You can expect it to bear fruit about a year after planting, usually in mid-to-late summer. Sold by Etsy and Amazon

Orange Seeds

Fruit-bearing will begin in about five years, give or take. Orange trees need a lot of space and require more care for the first few years. Sold by Etsy

Blackberry Seeds

Blackberries are easy to grow and delicious. Sun and water are essential. The most taxing time is when your plant starts to bear fruit, as it will need to be harvested every couple of days. Sold by Etsy and Amazon

Blueberry Seeds

You’ll need to be patient with your blueberries as they take several years before yielding tasty fruit. They need sun and about 1-2 inches of water per week. Sold by Etsy and Amazon

Cherry Tree Seeds

Not only are cherries delicious, but the trees are also beautiful. Allow about four years for your tree to start producing fruit. Keep an eye out for birds looking for a tasty snack. Sold by Amazon

Watermelon Seeds

Warmer climates are ideal for growing the best watermelon, but colder climates can start their seeds indoors. Keep the soil moist but not waterlogged. To prevent rotting, put cardboard or straw between the fruit and soil. Sold by Etsy and Amazon

Tomato Seeds

Yes, tomatoes are technically fruit and one of the most popular home garden plants. It can take between 60-100 days to grow tomatoes. They like warm soil, so don’t start your seeds too early. Sold by Etsy and Amazon

Bre Richey is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.