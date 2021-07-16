Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
Tracking Coronavirus
Missouri News
Kansas News
Health
Your Local Election Headquarters
Education
Thursday’s Child
Kansas City Traffic & Live Coverage
Entertainment
Business
Community
You Matter
This is Our KC
Working For Youth
Border Report
Newsfeed Now
Destination Kansas
Weather
Weather Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Radar & Maps
Joe’s Weather Blog
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather 101
Closings and Delays
Closings Sign-Up
Closings Instructions
Allergy Report
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Sporting KC
KC NWSL
Japan 2020
College
High School Sports
NASCAR
Watch Live
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Zip Trips
Recipes
Pay It Forward
#RealMeKC
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
FOX4 Newsletters
Closed Captioning Info
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Greenhouses
Which greenhouse is best for backyards?
Latest Video
Missouri teenager maintains three farms to feed neighbors, people in need
Video
3-year-old boy's family pay it forward to local yard waste driver
Video
Homeless camp in Westport
Video
New Bethel Church Anniversary
Video
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Video