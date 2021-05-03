Can I use a leaf blower to dry my car?

The 100-plus mph speed at which an electric leaf blower pushes out air will remove water from your car rapidly.

Using a leaf blower to dry a car

There are conventional methods for accomplishing tasks, and then there are the unconventional. The task of car washing provides a perfect example. You could take your car to a car wash and pay extra, or forego that and do it yourself.

When you get to the drying stage, it is perfectly fine and intelligent to ditch the towels and deploy your leaf blower. Before you give it a try, there are some things to know, such as the correct type of leaf blower to use and how to use it.

Advantages of using a leaf blower to dry a car

It’s quicker, safer and cost-effective

Let’s set the record straight on this once and for all: you aren’t risking your vehicle’s paint if you dry it with a leaf blower. And you don’t need a high-powered or fancy apparatus to get the job done effectively. An electric leaf blower will suffice if it pushes air out in the 90-100 mph range. While a battery-powered or even a gas-powered leaf blower could substitute, an electric one is more efficient and straightforward.

Towel-free

Throw in the towel once and for all. It’s that simple. It’s a no-brainer that using a leaf blower will eliminate the need for towels. Not only are those often a chore onto themselves to dry, but they’re not always available.

Speedy and convenient

It’s faster to plug in and power up a leaf blower to dry your car than it would be to use towels.

No streaks or scratches

Provided that you’re using a clean towel to begin with, it takes concerted effort to make sure the car is polished and streak-free. A blow-dry all but ensures a scratch-free and even removal of excess water.

Environment-friendly

Instead of drying and squeezing towels and then rinsing them over and over, let a compressed air flow detail your car or truck. You’ll be using less water while exerting less energy.

What are the disadvantages of using a leaf blower?

Extra noise

Leaf blowers are noisy, so be aware when using them not to disturb or upset neighbors. Just like using a vacuum cleaner, operating a leaf blower during the day is probably the best time.

Space required

Make sure you have adequate space to dry your car. A typical garage may be too small to use a leaf blower in, so finding a space outdoors will be essential.

Tips

You can use the leaf blower to dry the engine bay and tires.

Use a soft microfiber towel to wick away water from corners or edges.

Be careful not to ding your car with the leaf blower’s edges.

The best leaf blower for drying a car

Toro 51585 Power Sweep Electric Leaf Blower

The Toro leaf blower’s airspeed goes up to 160 mph, weighs in at just under 5 pounds, and features two-speed air control. In addition to a budget-friendly price, it comes with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower, 7-Amp (LB700)

This brand-name leaf blower costs less than the Toro, yet has equivalent airflow and speed. It weighs just 4.7 pounds, making it portable and ergonomic to use.

Where to buy: Amazon and Home Depot

Slav Kandyba is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.