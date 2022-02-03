Which bathroom shelf with towel bar is best?

Whether you are trying to gain some extra storage in your bathroom or just need a handy place to keep your towels, a combined shelf and towel bar may be the solution you are looking for. They come in various designs, sizes and materials so there is sure to be one that both suits your needs and matches the look of your room.

When choosing a bathroom shelf with a towel bar you should consider your needs in terms of the number of towels you need it to hold and subsequent size, the design and construction materials and how much shelf space you require. The rustic-looking MyGift Wall Mounted Bathroom Organizer Rack is made from solid wood with a distressed finish. It has three roomy shelves and a wide towel bar at the bottom.

What to know before you buy a bathroom shelf with towel bar

Design

While there are many designs of bathroom shelves, ones that incorporate a towel bar are usually wall mounted. They can be modern and minimalistic for contemporary bathrooms or more traditional in style. Most have open shelves that are ideal for storing toiletries and hygiene products, while some also include small cabinets or cubbies for storing personal items out of sight.

Size

Depending on your needs, these types of bathroom shelves range in size from compact options with a single shelf and a single towel bar, to much larger items of furniture with multiple shelves or cabinets and storage for several towels. If wall space is limited, some shelves are designed to be installed in a corner or can be hung over the bathroom door.

Material

Primarily, all bathroom furniture should be made from moisture and corrosion-resistant materials. Natural wood and bare metal should be painted or sealed to protect from water damage. Durable materials such as aluminum, stainless steel or glass are a good choice for modern bathrooms and can be matched to your faucets and accessories.

What to look for in a quality bathroom shelf with towel bar

Location

Choosing the ideal location for a shelf and towel bar will often dictate its shape and size. Many are designed to utilize otherwise wasted spaces such as above the toilet. Installing a shelf next to the washbasin will allow you to keep towels within easy reach, alternatively, installing the towel bar close to a heat source such as a radiator will allow wet towels to air out and dry between uses.

Installation

Due to the amount of storage offered by a combined shelf and towel rail, they usually need to be securely attached to the wall using fasteners. If you have drywall then try to ensure that at least one side of the shelf is screwed into the wooden stud. Tiled walls will require the use of a special drill bit, which may be better left to a professional

Optional extras

On larger shelving units there is often a choice of useful extras, however, this does increase the overall price. Some include a cabinet with doors, which provides a place for storing things out of sight such as extra toilet rolls or cleaning products. Multifunctional units may also incorporate mirrors, lights, shaving points and hooks or bars for hanging sponges, washcloths or bathrobes.

How much you can expect to spend on a bathroom shelf with towel bar

The simplest design is a single shelf and a single towel bar, which can be found for under $40. Larger shelving units with multiple storage options and lights can cost in excess of $150.

Bathroom shelf with towel bar FAQ

What is the ideal height for a bathroom shelf with a towel bar?

A. Generally, a towel bar should be installed at around 42 to 48 inches from the floor to give towels room to hang. However, large multifunctional units often need to be installed a little lower, otherwise, you may not be able to reach the upper shelves or cabinets.

How many towel bars do I need in a bathroom?

A. This depends on the size of your household. Commonly, two are sufficient; one for the hand towel and one for bath towels. Larger storage units may incorporate multiple bars, which may be preferable for big families.

What’s the best bathroom shelf with towel bar to buy?

Top bathroom shelf with towel bar

MyGift Wall Mounted Bathroom Organizer Rack

What you need to know: This wooden shelf has a distressed finish that gives it a rustic, farmhouse furniture look.

What you’ll love: It has three roomy shelves and a wide towel bar underneath. It is relatively lightweight, making it easy to install.

What you should consider: This shelf unit needs to be assembled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bathroom shelf with towel bar for the money

Kes Bathroom Shelf with Aluminum Towel Bar and Rail

What you need to know: This budget-friendly shelf is made from glass and aluminum with a modern, minimalistic design.

What you’ll love: It is durably made from corrosion-resistant materials. It is also compact at just 15 inches wide and comes with all the necessary mounting hardware.

What you should consider: It has a relatively low weight capacity of 11 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fodue Industrial Pipe Wall Shelf with Towel Bar

What you need to know: This larger shelving unit is made from industrial-looking steel pipes that support three deep wooden shelves.

What you’ll love: It is sturdily made with a high weight capacity. The shelves are made from reclaimed wood while the pipework framing is finished in matte black.

What you should consider: The shelves have open sides and no rails, so items may get knocked off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

