What is the best cat litter box?

The way cats use a litter box to cover up their waste is based on their survival instincts, so you want to ensure that your cat uses it properly. Experts at PetMD recommend that your household has one litter box per cat, plus one additional box. And where you put your litter box matters. You might want it out of sight, but it needs to be made accessible to your pet. You should also place it away from your cat’s food and water bowls.

What to consider before purchasing a cat litter box

Enclosed vs. open litter boxes

Some models come with a top to enclose the litter box, while others remain open. An open litter box may be easier to access and clean, but the benefit of an enclosed litter box is that it does a significantly better job of reducing odor.

Manual vs. automatic disposal litter boxes

Automatic litter boxes use technology to detect when your cat has used the box and sweep the waste into a receptacle to prevent you from having to use a scoop to remove it yourself.

The convenience may be more expensive, but just because you purchase a litter box that automatically cleans itself doesn’t mean you don’t have to clean your litter box at all. Our definition of clean is often different from our cat’s. According to PetMD, the number one mistake cat owners make is that they don’t clean it often enough. It’s recommended that you clean the box a minimum of twice a day.

Popular accessories

To save litter, a sifting pan can help separate the soiled litter from the fresh.

You can make cleaning and replacing the litter in your box much more manageable and avoid scrubbing the bottom of the box by utilizing litter box liners.

After using the litter box, cats tend to track litter throughout the house. You can keep your floors clean by purchasing a cat litter mat designed to catch and trap the litter before it spreads.

Best budget cat litter boxes

Nature’s Miracle Just For Cats Advanced High Sided Cat Litter Box

This high-sided litter box provides antimicrobial protection, while the non-stick surface and easy-clean design make this a favorite among cat owners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Petmate Booda Dome Clean Step Cat Litter Box

If your cat prefers privacy, this dome-shaped litter box with a flap-door is 50% larger than the average model. The shape of the box and the carbon filters significantly cut down on orders, no matter what type of litter your cat prefers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Best automatic cat litter boxes

PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Self Cleaning Hooded Cat Litter Box

Let your litter box do the work for you. This model requires no cleaning, scooping or refilling, while the covered trap locks away liquid and solid waste, so you never have to see or smell it. The built-in health counter will track your cat’s usage, which is beneficial for sick or older cats and can help spot issues before they worsen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Petco

Leo’s Loo Cat Litter Box

This high-tech automatic cleaning litter device has a custom-designed entry that will reduce the amount of litter your cat tracks through the house. The bright screen not only notifies you of usage but the weight of the cat as well. This unit can support up to a four-cat household with one box.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Omega Paw Easy Fill Roll ‘n Clean Cat Litter Box

You don’t need to be a tech expert in utilizing this automatic litter box. The unique hood transforms into a little chute that allows you to pour new litter without making a mess. To dispose of the waste inside, you simply have to roll the box on its back and dump it out.

Where to buy: Sold by PetSmart

Best hidden litter boxes and litter box enclosures

Good Pet Stuff Hidden Cat Litter Planter

This litter box comes disguised as an attractive house plant, while the filtered vent control system minimizes dust and odor. This plant box is perfect for one large cat or two smaller cats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Trixie Wooden Litter Box Enclosure

This snazzy cat hideaway and litter box cover has a high-quality veneer finish and can easily blend in with a stylish home interior. The wide door is ideal for larger cats and makes it easy to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Wayfair

Tucker Murphy Pimentel Litter Box Enclosure

If you’re looking to match your litter box with vintage mid-century modern decor, you found your model. You can also utilize the built-in storage compartment at the bottom to hide all of your cat’s accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Best disposable litter boxes

Kitty’s WonderBox Disposable Litter Box

If you plan on fostering a cat or traveling on your own, this disposable option could be your best bet. This litter box is 100% leak-proof and can last up to one month as its made from dense recycled paper fiber, which keeps the litter extra dry

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

ScoopFree by PetSafe Disposable Cat Litter Box

This compact litter box with a collapsible design is perfect for travel. The full enclosure-style box is disposable, which makes it a good option if your cat prefers privacy. It can also limit the mess in your hotel room or Airbnb.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Petco

Best litter box starter kits

So Phresh Grey Litter Box Starter Bundle

Get your new kitten all of their essentials with this price-conscious bundle featuring a litter box, scoop and a food and water bowl. The durable material is easy to clean, so you can focus on spending time with your new pet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Petco

Noba Cateco Odor Elimination Starter Kit Gray Cat Litter Box

This technologically advanced odor-eliminating litter box reduces 86% of odor naturally. This allows the litter to stay fresh longer while also reducing litter use by 40%. This kit comes with one litter box with extension walls, ten dry pads for the bottom of the litter box, one aeration pad and the innovative scoop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Petco

