Which squeaky toy for dogs is best?

Dogs like squeaky toys because they’re interactive and designed to simulate prey. These noisy toys trigger an instinctual response in your dog that makes playing endlessly satisfying, as if they’re hunting alongside their wild ancestors.

If you want a happy pet, look for a squeaky toy that is both durable and loaded with interactive features. The Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Puzzle Toy is the top pick because it’s whimsical, squeaky and features a fun puzzle that will keep your dog busy for hours on end.

What to know before you buy a squeaky toy for dogs

Types of squeaky toys

There are many types of squeaky toys to choose from, and each dog likes something a little different. For a more exhaustive list of general dog toy categories, check out the complete dog toy buying guide from BestReviews.

These soft squeaky toys are usually in cute shapes or designed to look like animals. While they may not always be particularly durable, stuffed squeaky toys are loved by dogs of all sizes and ages. Balls and chew toys: These squeaky toys are usually made from a hard plastic material like nylon and are durable enough to withstand regular gnawing. These are great for dogs that love to compulsively chew on things, and many of these toys double as balls that can be thrown if your dog likes to play fetch.

These squeaky toys are usually made from a hard plastic material like nylon and are durable enough to withstand regular gnawing. These are great for dogs that love to compulsively chew on things, and many of these toys double as balls that can be thrown if your dog likes to play fetch. Puzzle toys: A great way to stimulate your dog’s brain, puzzle toys often include squeakers and are perfect for pets that get bored easily. These toys typically incorporate some type of reward into their design, like a treat or a plush toy.

Squeaky toy tips

Many dogs will chew through stuffed toys trying to get to the source of the squeaky sound. If that happens, be prepared to retrieve the plastic squeaker, or your pet could swallow it.

Put away dog toys when they’re not in use and retrieve them only when your dog wants to play. This will give your pet a newfound excitement every time their toys reappear.

If your pet is able to chew through hard plastic, make sure there are no sharp pieces remaining. Shredded bits of plastic can cut your dog’s mouth without their noticing.

If your dog spends a significant part of the day alone, consider a puzzle toy or a durable squeaky toy that will keep their brain active when you’re not around.

What to look for in a quality squeaky toy for dogs

Durability

Perhaps the most important thing to look for in a squeaky toy is durability. Most dogs have extremely powerful jaws, so choose a reputable manufacturer that makes durable construction a priority in their products. Details such as double stitching and puncture-proof squeakers are good indicators that a squeaky toy will be durable.

Safety

Squeaky toys are meant to spend a lot of time in your dog’s mouth, so safety is key. Look for a reputable brand that uses safe materials such as food-grade and BPA-free plastic, and avoid anything with small parts that your pet can swallow.

Size

Look for a squeaky toy that’s appropriately sized for your pet. If the toy is too small, it can pose a choking hazard; if it’s too large, your dog might have trouble playing with it. Choose a balanced toy that’s small enough for your dog to carry but large enough to withstand their jaws.

How much you can expect to spend on a squeaky toy for dogs

Expect to pay $3-$30 for a squeaky dog toy. Keep in mind that cheaper dog toys are usually less durable and may need to be replaced more often.

Squeaky toy for dogs FAQ

Can squeaky toys be washed?

A. Most durable squeaky toys can be added to a regular load of laundry without any issues. Just be sure to use cold or warm water, as hot water can damage the squeaker part of the toy.

What should I do if my dog swallows the squeaker?

A. Call your vet immediately. While there’s a chance your dog will pass the part without issue, you should see a professional to make sure there isn’t an obstruction.

What’s the best squeaky toy for dogs?

Top squeaky toy for dogs

Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Puzzle Toy

What you need to know: This popular dog toy includes an elaborate and interactive puzzle to keep your dog entertained.

What you’ll love: The stuffed, log-shaped toy includes six squeaky squirrels that can be hidden and discovered by your pet. The squirrels can then be thrown for a game of fetch, while the log itself doubles as a tug toy.

What you should consider: Parts of the toy could be destroyed by a determined chewer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Gnawsome Medium Squeaker Ball

What you need to know: This budget-friendly squeaker ball is great for playing fetch yet durable enough to withstand lots of chewing.

What you’ll love: This affordable squeaker toy is made from BPA-free, food-grade plastic, and the spikes that surround the ball are designed to massage your dog’s gums. Users say the ball is very durable for the price.

What you should consider: The squeaker is very loud, which is fun for the dog, but unpleasant for some pet owners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention

ZippyPaws Skinny Peltz

What you need to know: These popular squeaky toys have no stuffing and double as a tug toy.

What you’ll love: These squeaky toys come in two sizes and are designed to look like three adorable woodland creatures: a fox, a raccoon and a squirrel. Each toy contains three squeakers and no messy stuffing.

What you should consider: Several users said their dogs were able to rip out the squeakers relatively quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

