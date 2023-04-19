Which slip-on shoes are best?

Convenience is a powerful force when it comes to what you buy. Easy-open packages, fast and free shipping, microwavable meals, you name it. And when it comes to shoes, the ease of slipping them on without having to bend down and secure them with laces or hook-and-loop straps is hard to pass up.

Slip-on shoes aren’t limited to beach and boat fare; there are slip-on versions of everything from cleats to dress shoes. They come in all manner of designs, too, so you don’t have to sacrifice fashion for the sake of function.

What to know before you buy slip-on shoes

Slip-on shoe types

Most shoe types have slip-on variants, but some of the most common are:

Boots: Slip-on boots are worn for many reasons, such as walking in the rain or snow, or for work. Slip-on hiking boots aren't common, as you typically want to secure your shoe to avoid ankle damage.

Dress: Slip-on dress shoes are more of a norm than an exception, though women's "dress shoes" are too varied to generalize much.

Sandals: "Sandals" cover a wide range of designs and have multiple straps, unlike slides.

Slides: Slides are separated from sandals by all having the same general design, which is to say they have one large strap as opposed to several.

Sneakers: Slip-on sneakers are an excellent combination of function and convenience. They're just as good for trips to the mall as they are for high-energy activities such as running or tennis.

Size

Most slip-on shoes come in either men’s or women’s sizes save for exceptions such as Crocs, which are unisex. Women’s sizes are typically narrower than men’s, though some men’s and women’s slip-on shoes offer narrow, wide and extra-wide options. If you typically wear men’s sizes, for example, you can usually do a size conversion if you want a women’s-sized shoe.

Cost

They can cost as little as $10 or as much as $5,000-plus depending on the type, quality and brand value. Casual slip-on shoes typically top out at $50, with better non-brand shoes going not much higher than $150.

Best slip-ons

Top slip-on boots

Cat Footwear Men’s Revolver Pull-On Soft Toe Work Boots

These work boots have excellent treads to keep you from slipping, and the dual loops make it easy to pull them on. They come in sizes 7 to 14, with some half sizes and wide sizes also available.

Sold by Amazon

Harence Women’s Winter Boots

These are waterproof to keep your feet dry and warm, and the anti-skid soles protect you from slipping on ice. They come in sizes from 4.5 to 14 with some half sizes, and in 14 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Petrass Women’s Rain Boots

The quilted pattern on the leg of the boot adds some style while loops on the back help you pull them on. They come in sizes from 5 to 9.5 and in eight colors.

Sold by Amazon

Top slip-on dress shoes

Deer Stags Men’s Greenpoint

These excellent classic loafers don’t sacrifice comfort. They come in sizes from 7.5 to 16 with several wide variants and in black or brown.

Sold by Amazon

Cole Haan Men’s Pinch Tassel Loafer

The usual sleek loafer look isn’t as engaging for some men. For them, these tasseled shoes make for a splashier impression. They come in sizes from 6 to 16 with several half, narrow, wide and extra-wide sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Top sandals

Huayuanwell Women’s Gladiator Sandals

These fancy flip-flops are great for those who want to make a bigger impression without sacrificing comfort or their bank account. They come in sizes from 5.5 to 10 and in 21 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Reef Women’s Bliss Nights Flip-Flops

These use the classic, no-muss-no-fuss flip-flop design, but they use vegan leather to be fully animal-friendly. They come in sizes from 5 to 12 and in 10 designs.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Steve Madden Women’s Donddi Sandals

These are a fashion-forward combination of slide and sandal for those wanting something elegant and comfortable. They come in sizes from 5 to 11 with some half sizes, and in 13 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Top slides

Reef Slides

These slides are designed for comfort on the beach, and they’re machine-washable to make ridding them of sand a breeze. They come in sizes from 4 to 15 and in nine designs.

Sold by Amazon

Top slip-on sneakers

Lugz Men’s Clipper Sneaker

These are the perfect low-effort but high-reward sneakers, as their design is simple yet eye-catching. They come in nearly every size and in 30-plus designs, but they’re also easy to customize for a unique look.

Sold by Amazon

Steve Madden Women’s Ecntrcqt Sneaker

These sneakers’ quilted look is great for those who want to stand out, but not too much. They come in sizes from 5 to 12 with several half and wide sizes, and in 14 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Vamjam Men’s Running Shoes

These running shoes slip on, but they also have some laces that don’t need to be tied but can be adjusted to better fit your foot. Mesh is used for breathability and they have a non-slip outsole. They come in sizes from 6.5 to 13 and in 17 designs.

Sold by Amazon

