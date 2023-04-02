Which Nike slip-on shoes are best?

Shoelaces allow you to customize how your shoes fit, but it can be frustrating if they’re consistently coming undone. Slip-on shoes don’t have laces, making them easy to put on and take off.

Nike offers a few stylish options if you want to ditch your laced sneakers for practical slip-on shoes. The Nike Men’s React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes are a terrific choice, thanks to their stability, lightweight feel and soft foam cushioned midsoles.

What to know before you buy Nike slip-on shoes

Size

Since slip-on shoes don’t have laces, it’s even more critical to ensure you wear the correct size. Your shoes shouldn’t be too large as they can feel awkward and cause you to trip. Shoes that are too tight can also be uncomfortable and cause discomfort, blisters and foot swelling. They should fit snugly, but it’s best to leave about a half inch of wiggle room in the toe area.

Foot shape and shoe fit

Those with wide feet may have more difficulty finding comfortable shoes. Many Nike shoes have a narrow build and are stiff out of the box. Once you break them in, they stretch at the sides and become more comfortable. Still, if you find your Nike shoes too constricting, consider getting a wider pair.

When to wear slip-on shoes

You can use Nike slip-on shoes for casual everyday wear, but some are designed to deliver elite athletic performance. The best Nike slip-on sneakers are engineered to give you the best experience while running, jogging and doing other exercises. Nike shoes that aren’t intended for athletic performance can still be used for light physical activities and even make for comfortable work shoes.

What to look for in quality Nike slip-on shoes

Upper

The upper of a slip-on shoe is noticeably different from that of a traditional sneaker. Traditional sneakers have an upper made of synthetic materials and sometimes have a mesh fabric overlay for breathability. Nike slip-on shoes have a more streamlined design and an elegant appearance, making them suitable for complementing various casual outfits. They usually have a canvas or synthetic upper molded with the outsole for a secure fit.

Cushioned midsole

Whether you want to wear your shoes for jogging, working or running errands, they need to feel comfortable. The upper plays a significant role in how comfortable the top of your foot feels as you walk, but the midsole is crucial in determining how comfortable the bottom of your feet feel.

The midsoles should have a soft fabric sock liner and be packed with plenty of cushioning. Cushioning is typically made from ethylene-vinyl acetate foam since it’s highly responsive and facilitates efficient energy transfer and shock absorption. If you wear shoes with EVA foam, your feet should feel comfortable for extended periods of walking or standing.

Traction

Even if you don’t plan on doing rigorous physical activities, your shoes should provide enough traction to walk safely over wet surfaces. Most Nike slip-on shoes have a durable rubber outsole, but you should also check the bottom for a tread pattern. Some shoes have a pronounced herringbone pattern that increases grip. This is excellent for occupations such as cooks or nurses, where walking on a wet or slippery floor is common.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike slip-on shoes

You can get stylish Nike slip-on shoes for $60-$100. However, if you want premium sneakers or running shoes, you can expect to pay up to $180.

Best Nike slip-on FAQ

Are there any benefits to wearing slip-on shoes over traditional laced sneakers?

A. In terms of functionality and performance, no. However, slip-on shoes are excellent for pregnant women or those with knee joint pain who find it difficult to bend over.

Are slip-on shoes bad for your feet?

A. Some slip-on shoes have flat soles that can be uncomfortable and lead to foot pain. However, Nike slip-on shoes offer sufficient arch support and have a design that conforms to the shape of your foot over time.

What are the best Nike slip-on shoes to buy?

Top Nike slip-on shoes

Nike Men’s React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes have a flexible design and offer elite running performance.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a durable Flyknit upper for a locked-down fit and three forefoot layers for a lightweight feel. The molding around the heel provides increased stability, and Nike React technology makes the midsole more responsive during every phase of your stride.

What you should consider: They’re best for short sprints or medium-distance running and don’t provide enough stability for weightlifting.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Nike slip-on shoes for the money

Nike Women’s Court Legacy Slip-On Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are comfortable and have a stylish design that complements fashionable everyday or casual outfits.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a synthetic leather upper and heritage stitching, giving them a premium feel. They have elastic side bands for a secure fit, a rubber outsole with a herringbone pattern for multi-surface traction and debossed Nike lettering on the heel tab.

What you should consider: They don’t offer enough stability or support for vigorous exercise or intense training sessions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Men’s SB Charge Slip-On Skate Sneaker

What you need to know: These shoes deliver excellent performance while skateboarding but are versatile for casual everyday wear.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a durable canvas upper, and the outsole and upper are fused for a secure fit and a flexible feel. The foam sock liner provides excellent shock absorption and improved responsiveness on every step.

What you should consider: They run small, and some users with wide feet found them slightly uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

