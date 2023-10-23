KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Kansas City may not have an NBA team, there are some players that you can tune into watch during the 2023-24 season as it tips off on Tuesday.

Alec Burks SG

The long-time veteran is entering his 16th season in the Association with the Detroit Pistons. The Grandview alum will look to provide leadership to a very young squad. Burks averaged 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds last season.

Ochai Agbaji SG

The Oak Park alum goes into his second season with the Utah Jazz. Agbaji finished last season averaging 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

He had a strong finish to last season as he tries to improve on that in year two. He also had a career-high 28 points near the end of last season against his former Kansas teammate who is next on this list.

Christian Braun SG

Braun is entering his second season with the Denver Nuggets. He had quite a rookie season, winning an NBA Championship, including a huge Game 3 of the NBA finals where he had 15 points.

The Blue Valley Northwest alum will look to build off last season with an increased role as the Nuggets look to repeat. During his rookie season, he averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Jacob Gilyard PG

Gilyard spent his time at Barstow High School. He is entering his second season after splitting time between the NBA and G-League. He had a solid preseason with the Memphis Grizzlies and could see some key minutes with Ja Morant’s 25 game suspension.

Landry Shamet SG

The Park Hill alum is entering his sixth NBA season with the Washington Wizards. Shamet will be expected to be a key contributor off the bench. Last season with the Phoenix Suns, he averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 37% from three.

Ish Wainright SF

Wainright was recently picked up by the Portland Trailblazers as he enters his third season in the NBA.

The former Raytown South basketball player played in 60 games with the Phoenix Suns last season, alongside Shamet. He averaged 4.2 and 2.3 rebounds last season. He will look to provide defensive versatility off the bench.

Tyronn Lue Head Coach

While not a player, the Raytown High School alum will go into his eighth season as an NBA head coach and fourth with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lue won a championship as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. If healthy, his squad should be expected to be competing for a top spot in the western conference and an NBA Championship.