Best gym bag 2021

What are the best gym bags for 2021?

Whether you’re heading back to the gym or plan on joining soon, it’s a good idea to invest in a quality gym bag.

Gone are the days when gym bags were plain, bulky duffels that got squeezed into gym lockers. These days, gym bags are designed to satisfy specific needs. Some gym bags now have wet/dry compartments to separate swim gear and dry clothes, while others have anti-odor properties or straps to hold yoga mats.

Find a brand-new gym bag with help from this buying guide. It covers everything you need to know before you buy one and shares popular styles appreciated by gym-goers.

What to know before you buy a gym bag

How big are gym bags?

It’s easy to narrow your options among gym bags by determining what you intend to bring to the gym. If you’re only bringing essentials like athletic shoes and a towel, a small backpack is suitable. If you need to pack a change of clothes, athletic equipment or shower gear, opt for larger totes or duffel bags.

Features to look for in gym bags

With so many gym bags on the market, you’ll come across a variety of features among them. Here are some of the most popular ones to examine:

Durability: Well-made bags have reinforced straps and seams. Many of them are made with rip-resistant or water-repellent materials that hold up well to regular wear and tear.

Organization: Some gym bags have a single compartment, whereas others have several. Certain gym bags even have wet/dry compartments to separate sweaty or wet clothes from dry ones. Others have separate footwear compartments.

Easy carrying: Gym bags should be easy to carry. There are some that have more than one carrying option, such as gym bags that have both handles and removable crossbody straps.

Water bottle pocket: Staying hydrated is a top priority, so many people seek water bottle pockets in gym bags. They’re typically present in the form of outer compartments and may hold bottles between 16-32 ounces.

How much do gym bags cost?

Affordable gym bags priced $14-$30 include a variety of smaller backpacks, duffel bags and totes. Mid-range gym bags made by popular athletic brands run $35-$75. High-end gym bags, which boast the best quality, cost $100 and above.

Popular types of gym bags

Gym duffel bags

Duffel bags usually have a spacious main compartment and few smaller ones. They’re available in a wide variety of sizes, so it’s fairly easy to find one to suit your needs.

Adidas Logo Duffel Bag, for example, measures 11.75 inches by 20.5 inches by 11 inches. It’s considered a midsize duffel, though it has plenty of room for athletic shoes and a change of clothes.

Gym bag backpacks

Backpacks are popular for their versatility and easy, hands-free carrying. There’s a broad range of small, lightweight styles, as well as larger ones with capacities to hold bulkier items.

Nike Elite Pro Basketball Backpack is a game-ready design with a large opening to accommodate a regulation-size basketball or basketball shoes.

Gym tote bags

Gym totes are appreciated for their stylish yet practical designs. These sporty bags are highly versatile, and they can be used outside the gym for travel or commuting.

CALIA by Carrie Underwood Quilted Travel Tote has both handles and an adjustable crossbody strap. The tote has a full-length zipper to secure your valuables.

Yoga gym bags

Given the popularity of yoga and other wellness-focused exercise classes, there are many gym bags designed to hold mats. They’re usually lightweight and easy to sling over the shoulder.

Gaiam Yoga Mat Bag is a perennial favorite for its simple, functional design. It has an adjustable shoulder strap and a roomy front pocket to hold small items.

Best gym bags for women

Puma Evercat Jane Women’s Tote

The sporty long-handled tote has lightweight construction for easy carrying. It holds a wealth of items, including athletic shoes and a change of clothes.

Fila Sprinter 19-Inch Sport Duffel Bag

This Fila duffel has an organized design, making it a good option for separating essentials. The bag is made with 600D rip-stop polyester.

Ewedoos Yoga Mat Bag

Head to yoga class stress-free with this spacious open-top mat bag. It’s the perfect size to fit most mats.

Best gym bags for men

Adidas Graphic Duffel Bag

The rugged Adidas duffel is a popular option for both gym and travel use. It’s well-liked for its machine-washable design.

Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack

The feature-rich backpack has double outer water bottle pockets, wick-away straps and an abrasion-resistant bottom panel. It has an inner compartment to hold 15-inch devices.

Nike Brasilia 9.0 Medium Training Duffel Bag

This larger Nike duffel has plenty of room to hold clothes, uniforms and sports equipment. Choose from five colors.

Best overall gym bags

Adidas Alliance II Sackpack

The right size for just the essentials, this classic Adidas Sackpack is perfect for those who need to pack light. It even has drop mesh water bottle pockets.

FocusGear Ultimate Gym Bag 2.0

A bestseller, the FocusGear Gym Bag is a customer favorite for its wet/dry compartments. It has several pockets and compartments.

Kipling Asseni Tote Bag

Designed to last with signature Kipling detail, the Asseni tote has a spacious interior to hold footwear and a change of clothes. It can be used as an overnight bag too.

Puma Evercat Candidate Duffel

Sporty and affordable, the Puma duffel features high-quality construction and a stylish design. It comes in eight unique colorways.

Adidas Defender III Medium Duffel Bag

The Adidas Defender III has a dedicated footwear compartment. The duffel has a padded shoulder strap and is backed by a lifetime warranty.

