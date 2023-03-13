March Madness is a single-elimination tournament basketball fans look forward to all year. Many people are preparing their bracket predictions and planning their watch parties. Those eager to show their support often sport their favorite team’s gear. Luckily, in the age of online shopping, it’s easier than ever to dress for the occasion.

In this article: FOCO NCAA Ugly Sweater, Top of the World Knit Beanie Pom Hat and UGP Campus Apparel Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt.

March Madness 2023 team selection

The NCAA Selection Committee has revealed the tournament’s 68 teams. The teams are split into four groups of 16 and matched according to their performance. The top-performing team in each group is paired with the bottom-performing team for the first-round games.

This year’s first four games kick off with Missouri State and Texas A&M Corpus Christi, followed by Pittsburgh and Mississippi State. Fairleigh Dickinson plays Texas Southern the next day, followed by Nevada and Arizona State.

March Madness 2023 schedule

The first four games occur on March 14 and 15; all four will be broadcast on TruTV. March 16 and 17 will be busy, as 32 games are broadcast on CBS, TruTV, TNT and TBS. The remaining 32 teams face off on March 18 and 19. From here, the tournament gets easier to follow.

The Sweet 16 play on March 23 and 24, followed by the Elite 8 on March 25 and 26. The Final Four play on April 1, and the National Championship game is at 9 p.m. ET on April 3.

Types of March Madness gear

T-shirts: These are among the most popular sports gear. They’re comfortable and available in various designs. Many feature team colors, logos or clever sayings. When buying a shirt, you’ll want to consider its size. Some shirts are true to size, while others run large or small. Read the product’s description to ensure you get a shirt that will fit you on game day. Natural fabrics like cotton and hemp tend to shrink in the wash. Some shirts are pre-shrunk, and others incorporate polyester to reduce shrinkage.

These are among the most popular sports gear. They’re comfortable and available in various designs. Many feature team colors, logos or clever sayings. When buying a shirt, you’ll want to consider its size. Some shirts are true to size, while others run large or small. Read the product’s description to ensure you get a shirt that will fit you on game day. Natural fabrics like cotton and hemp tend to shrink in the wash. Some shirts are pre-shrunk, and others incorporate polyester to reduce shrinkage. Jerseys: These often look and feel like jerseys basketball players wear. They’re available in numerous authentic-looking designs, and most are made of durable materials.

These often look and feel like jerseys basketball players wear. They’re available in numerous authentic-looking designs, and most are made of durable materials. Hats: These are available in various styles, including snapback hats, fitted hats and beanies.

These are available in various styles, including snapback hats, fitted hats and beanies. Sweatshirts and hoodies: In many areas, March temperatures are unpredictable. Some days may be as warm as 70 degrees, but it’s often cold. Sweatshirts and hoodies are a perfect way to stay warm throughout the month.

In many areas, March temperatures are unpredictable. Some days may be as warm as 70 degrees, but it’s often cold. Sweatshirts and hoodies are a perfect way to stay warm throughout the month. Accessories: Fans can buy accessories, such as keychains, lanyards, phone cases, and water bottles. These are an excellent way to show support for your favorite team, even if you aren’t wearing your March Madness gear.

Fans can buy accessories, such as keychains, lanyards, phone cases, and water bottles. These are an excellent way to show support for your favorite team, even if you aren’t wearing your March Madness gear. Pet gear: If you have a furry friend, consider buying them a game-day jersey of their own. Many pet jerseys are made of breathable material and available in several sizes.

What to consider when buying March Madness gear

Durability: You’ll want to choose sturdy gear that will last through the year. That way, you can wear it for next year’s tournament. Gear made of cotton or poly-cotton blends is known for its durability.

You’ll want to choose sturdy gear that will last through the year. That way, you can wear it for next year’s tournament. Gear made of cotton or poly-cotton blends is known for its durability. Design: Consider your style when buying game-day gear. Many March Madness clothing items have understated designs, but some have flashy, colorful prints that stand out.

Consider your style when buying game-day gear. Many March Madness clothing items have understated designs, but some have flashy, colorful prints that stand out. Licensing: Officially-licensed merchandise is endorsed by the NCAA. Often, these clothing items feature high-quality materials and stitching. Additionally, when you buy officially-licensed merchandise, you’re helping the tournament, as they’ll earn a portion of the proceeds.

Best March Madness gear

Urban Peacock Novelty Socks

These machine-washable socks feature a fun print with basketballs and hoops. You can buy up to 12 pairs in a set. Many reviewers said they were impressed with the quality.

Sold by Amazon

FOCO NCAA Ugly Sweater

This officially licensed sweater is durable, and the colors don’t run in the wash. It’s available in seven designs featuring logos and colors from the Penn State Nittany Lions, Alabama Crimson Tide and other teams.

Sold by Amazon

Top of the World Bucket Hat

You can choose from 28 team logos, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas Jayhawks, UCLA Bruins and Arizona State Sun Devils. It’s made from 100% cotton and has an adjustable chin strap. It is officially licensed.

Sold by Amazon

Blue 84 NCAA Kansas Jayhawks T-shirt

This shirt has a vintage design featuring the Kansas Jayhawks’ mascot. It’s available in royal blue and heather gray. It’s made with a soft material and fits comfortably.

Sold by Amazon

FOCO NCAA Floral Button-Up Shirt

This stylish shirt features a floral design with team logos. It is true to size and made of thin, breathable viscose material. You can choose from 53 team logos and six sizes. It is officially licensed.

Sold by Amazon

FOCO Reversible Oversized Sherpa Hoodie

These officially-licensed, cozy hoodies are the perfect way to stay warm and comfortable while watching the tournament. One size fits all, and it makes an excellent gift. You can choose from 34 team-themed designs.

Sold by Amazon

Aminco NCAA Carabiner Lanyard Keychain

This simple, 8-inch lanyard is available in various designs featuring team colors and logos. It’s durable, and the screen-printed logo isn’t blurry.

Sold by Amazon

Top of the World Knit Beanie Pom Hat

This warm hat is made from 100% acrylic material. Many reviewers said that it’s comfortable and doesn’t feel itchy. It’s available in 13 team-themed designs and is officially licensed.

Sold by Amazon

UGP Campus Apparel Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

This machine-washable sweatshirt is made of a comfortable poly-cotton blend. It is available in six sizes and 25 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Pets First University Mesh Jersey for Dogs and Cats

This jersey is perfect for getting your pets in on the fun. It’s available in eight sizes. Many reviewers said it runs large but fits well if you get a size larger than you think you’d need.

Sold by Amazon

