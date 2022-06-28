Which ‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ toys are best?

Kids are obsessed with “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” — but what exactly is it, and why do kids love it? If your kid has been talking about these popular stretchy toys, you may find yourself interested in learning more about them. Among the most popular Goo Jit Zu options are their licensed Marvel toys, such as the “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Hulk toy, but there is a wide range of popular original characters as well.

What to know before you buy a ‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ toy

What is ‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’?

“Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” is a line of toys released on June 12, 2019, by Moose Toys. Each toy is filled with a different goo, giving each one its own unique, squishy texture. The toys feature stretchy arms and legs, much like the popular Stretch Armstrong toys that came out in the mid-’70s. “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” has an enormous selection of toys that feature their own original characters, as well as those from Marvel Comics, DC Comics and Jurassic World.

‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ Netflix show

Shortly after the “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toys came out, an animated series was released on Netflix. In the animated series, we learn more about the heroes and how they came to be. In the intro sequence, we find out that ordinary zoo animals were transformed into human-like creatures with powerful fighting abilities and stretchy limbs. Using their exceptional new skills, the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu defend the world from evil forces. Although many of the transformed animals teamed up to fight for good, several also banded together to become a vicious gang known as “the Wilders.”

If your kid is interested in the “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toys, chances are pretty good they’ll love the Netflix series as well, although there are currently only a few episodes.

‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ Dino Power

In addition to the original “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” and the licensed versions of the toys, there are several subseries that feature additional characters. One of the most popular subseries of Goo Jit Zu toys is “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Dino Power.”

According to the Dino Power lore, these characters were brought to life after the meteor that turned the original Heroes of Goo Jit Zu was stored in a museum near a dinosaur skeleton exhibit. After a freak accident, the meteor falls to the ground and bursts open, bringing the dinosaur skeletons to life. Due to the immense popularity of the Dino Power toys, they can be hard to come by and are often more expensive than the regular Goo Jit Zu toys.

What to look for in a quality ‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ toy

Popular Characters

If you’re unsure which character your child will want, you can’t go wrong with a Marvel or DC-themed “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toy, as many children will instantly recognize characters like Spider-Man or the Hulk. On the other hand, if you want to get your child a character from the Goo Jit Zu series, characters like Blazagon, Tygor and Pantaro are fan favorites.

Unique inner goo

Each “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toy has its own unique goo filling, and a different feel and texture. Before buying a Goo Jit Zu toy for your child, it may be a good idea to think about the type of filling. Blazagon and the Hulk are filled with tons of water beads that bulge when squeezed, whereas Sahario is filled with sand. Many characters, such as Pantaro, Tygor and Wolfpain are filled with slime, but some have exciting features such as crunchy bones or glittery elements that give them a distinctive look when squeezed.

Age-appropriate design

Because each character has a unique goo filling, some are not appropriate for young children. Characters with small bones or balls inside them could pose a choking hazard for younger kids if they were to break open.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ toy

Many of the licensed “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” toys will only cost you around $15-$20. Alternatively, the original Goo Jit Zu characters can be hard to come by and may cost you anywhere from $50-$80.

‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ toy FAQ

Q. Does the paint wear off quickly?

A. Yes — this is one of the biggest complaints from parents, but many kids don’t seem to mind.

Q. How large are ‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ toys?

A. Many of the Goo Jit Zu toys stand around 3 inches tall.

What’s the best ‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ toy to buy?

Top ‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ toy

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Licensed Marvel Hero Pack – Hulk

What you need to know: This popular Marvel-themed Goo Jit Zu toy can stretch up to three times its original size.

What you’ll love: The Hulk Goo Jit Zu toy is filled with water beads that give it a unique texture. This Goo Jit Zu toy seems to be more durable than many of the others.

What you should consider: The paint on this toy tends to wear off rather quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Heroes of Goo Jit Zu’ toy for the money

“Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” Licensed Marvel Versus Pack – Spider-Man vs Venom

What you need to know: This two-pack includes two Marvel favorites for roughly the price of one Goo Jit Zu toy.

What you’ll love: The Spider-Man toy is filled with slime and fun web-shaped toys. Although these toys are smaller than the regular-sized toys, kids will love getting two toys instead of one.

What you should consider: These options aren’t as durable as some of the other Goo Jit Zu toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

“Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” – Squishy Tiger Action Figure, Tygor

What you need to know: Tygor is one of the original characters in the “Heroes of Goo Jit Zu” series and still one of the most popular.

What you’ll love: This toy has a distinctive goo filling that sparkles and shines when squeezed. This toy is excellent for pretend play and can be a good stress reliever as well.

What you should consider: Like many of the other Goo Jit Zu toys, durability can be an issue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

