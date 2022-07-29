Best Minecraft figures

Minecraft is famous for a lot of things: engaging gameplay, a massive open-world and an innovative crafting and mining system. But perhaps the most striking element of the game is its colorful, pixel-based art style. Its blocky look has inspired countless toy manufacturers to produce their own lines of Minecraft figures.

The best Minecraft figure you can buy is the Minecraft Craft-A-Block Zombie Figure. This features a Zombie figure that resembles the ones in the game, complete with a rotten flesh accessory and two material blocks.

What to know before you buy a Minecraft figure

Minecraft has a naturally simplistic look

Minecraft features a blocky, pixelated look as part of its art style. The simple graphics harken back to the early video games of the ’80s and ’90s, with very limited animations and 8-bit sprites. Even the most detailed Minecraft figures attempt to recreate this style. That’s why you’ll most likely see cubic figures with few points of articulation — it’s just part of the original design.

Based on one of the most popular games of all time

To say Minecraft is a worldwide sensation may be putting it lightly — the game is a multibillion-dollar franchise with countless products and media lines. Originally released in 2009, the game has grown to a player base of almost 140 million monthly active users. It even caught the eye of software and hardware developer Microsoft, which purchased the intellectual property for $2.5 billion. Since then Minecraft has spawned multiple spin-off games, used in educational settings, and even inspired an annual convention.

Made by differing manufacturers

Some Minecraft figures may look vastly different from others. These variations may take shape in the form of various textures, slight model discrepancies or even differences in size. For example, Mattel produces standalone figures that are about 3 inches high. Jazwares makes figures that are about an inch high. Then there are multiple third-party brands attempting to rip off the name without official licensing. Always check to make sure it has the official Minecraft logo and branding before you buy.

What to look for in a quality Minecraft figure

Detail

Minecraft isn’t known for having high graphical fidelity, rather it has a distinct pixelated art style. Recreating this effect isn’t too difficult, but it’s a matter of paying attention to the right details. Fortunately, most of the licensed toys hit the target. For example, even though the Minecraft bed only has three distinct colors (brown, red and white), there are a few pixels that break up the solid color to give it that old-school pixel feel. Keep an eye out for these small details when looking for a good Minecraft figure.

Build quality

Just like other action figures, children will pose and play with figures in several ways. It’s crucial to find figures that will be able to withstand continuous play. Although toys are usually cheap, it’s no excuse for a manufacturer to sell broken toys. Buy figures that are made with hard, durable plastic and reliably constructed. Stay away from third-party manufacturers that are not officially licensed.

Accessories and additional characters

Although you can get a single figure as a standalone purchase, it’s definitely more fun to buy additional characters or accessories to make playtime more like the actual game. You may notice special sets that come with additional equipment (such as the bed and crafting table), tools (like a diamond sword) or even enemies (creeper, zombie and so on). When you collect them all, it can make for a highly engrossing play experience!

How much you can expect to spend on Minecraft figures

Minecraft figures are $9-$45, depending on how many accessories are included, the size of the figures and the rarity of the toy line.

Minecraft figure FAQ

Why is it called Minecraft?

A. The two most common activities in the game are mining resources, like iron and diamond, and crafting tools and equipment. Put them together, and you have Minecraft.

Which figure should I buy for a young Minecraft player?

A. There are dozens of Minecraft characters and creatures, so stick to the original characters, Steve and Alex, or one of the iconic creatures, like Zombie or Enderman. These characters best represent Minecraft.

What’s the best Minecraft figure to buy?

Top Minecraft figure

Minecraft Craft-A-Block Zombie Figure

What you need to know: Get an iconic Minecraft character and monster: Zombie! He even comes with rotten flesh and two papercraft material blocks.

What you’ll love: At 3.25 inches, he is a great table decoration or pocket-sized toy for children of any age.

What you should consider: He doesn’t come with many accessories, so you’ll have to collect other figures and sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Minecraft figure for the money

Minecraft Survival Pack

What you need to know: Grab an awesome collection featuring the iconic Steve and the essential equipment for surviving the first night.

What you’ll love: It comes with a sword, pickaxe, bed, crafting table and a chest for endless variations of playtime.

What you should consider: Steve is about 2 inches tall in this set, making him smaller than the Mattel version.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Minecraft Dungeons Hal & Nameless One 3.25″ Figures 2-Pk Battle Figures

What you need to know: If you’ve played Minecraft Dungeons, then you’ll probably recognize Hal and Nameless One, recreated true to game form in these figure sets.

What you’ll love: Comes with the Nameless One’s staff and Hal’s bow and arrow.

What you should consider: Unfortunately the accessories don’t fit in the figures’ hands snugly, and they tend to fall off frequently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

