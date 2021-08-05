Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
Tracking Coronavirus
Missouri News
Kansas News
Health
Your Local Election Headquarters
Education
Thursday’s Child
Kansas City Traffic & Live Coverage
Entertainment
Business
Community
You Matter
This is Our KC
Working For Youth
Border Report
Newsfeed Now
Destination Kansas
FOX4KC Mobile Apps
Weather
Weather Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Radar & Maps
Joe’s Weather Blog
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather 101
Closings and Delays
Closings Sign-Up
Closings Instructions
Allergy Report
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Sporting KC
KC NWSL
Japan 2020
College
High School Sports
NASCAR
Watch Live
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Zip Trips
Recipes
Pay It Forward
#RealMeKC
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
FOX4 Newsletters
Closed Captioning Info
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Arcade Games
Best arcade game machines
Latest Video
Johnson County commissioners vote to require masks for all K-6th grade schools
Video
Pedestrian dies in I-49 crash
Video
One killed at Kansas City townhome
Video
AP: Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses
Video
SB I-49 closed in Grandview after fatal crash with pedestrian
Video
Trending Stories
Johnson County commissioners vote to require masks for all K-6th grade schools
Video
People are leaving rural Kansas, and new data shows why
Video
Kansas City resident says woman continually coming to her house, wants police to intervene
Video
Semi driver had heart attack before Cass County crash that killed 5, family says
Video
Johnson County cheer coaches speak out after racial comments, board reaction
Video