Which gift for Beyblade fans is best?

When Beyblades were first released in 2002, kids were enamored with the unique battle tops. Since then, Beyblades have changed quite a bit and now feature mostly metal designs that make for more satisfying battles. If you’re gift shopping for a Beyblade fan, you can’t go wrong with a Beyblade or Beyblade arena. However, there are other products that are worth your consideration as well.

What is Beyblade?

Beyblade is a fun battle-top game based on the popular anime and manga series of the same name. Much like Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokemon, both the animated series and game tend to grow and change with each other year after year. The game was first released in the United States in 2002, but it has evolved quite a bit since then.

Newer versions of the battle tops include rail-riding capabilities and, in many cases, a function that makes the tops burst into several pieces when struck in a particular way. In the Beyblade game, players are awarded one point each time an opposing top stops spinning or two points if the opposing top bursts.

Evolution of Beyblade

Magnacore System – Magnacore Beyblades are equipped with magnets that can oppose or repel each other depending on which side the player leaves facing upward.

– Magnacore Beyblades are equipped with magnets that can oppose or repel each other depending on which side the player leaves facing upward. Engine Gear System – Engine Gear Beyblades feature a unique spring-loaded system that allows the tops to spin faster or change direction during battle. Some Engine Gear Beyblades can make the top of the Beyblade spin in a different direction than the bottom.

– Engine Gear Beyblades feature a unique spring-loaded system that allows the tops to spin faster or change direction during battle. Some Engine Gear Beyblades can make the top of the Beyblade spin in a different direction than the bottom. Heavy Metal System – Heavy Metal Beyblades replace the majority of the plastic components with metal components, making their attacks significantly more effective.

– Heavy Metal Beyblades replace the majority of the plastic components with metal components, making their attacks significantly more effective. 4D System – 4D Beyblades allow for advanced customization and feature a mixture of plastic and metal components. By changing various pieces of the Beyblade, you can give your top new attack and defense modes in battle.

– 4D Beyblades allow for advanced customization and feature a mixture of plastic and metal components. By changing various pieces of the Beyblade, you can give your top new attack and defense modes in battle. Extreme Battle System – The Extreme Battle System features several, mostly non-customizable, types of battle tops that give players new ways to enjoy Beyblade. For example, Electro Battler tops light up and produce sound effects, Stealth Battlers feature hidden weapons and Control Beyblades allow players to direct their top with a remote control.

– The Extreme Battle System features several, mostly non-customizable, types of battle tops that give players new ways to enjoy Beyblade. For example, Electro Battler tops light up and produce sound effects, Stealth Battlers feature hidden weapons and Control Beyblades allow players to direct their top with a remote control. Burst System – Most Beyblades available today are Burst System Beyblades, which are made of a mix of metal and plastic pieces that burst open when struck a certain way.

Beyblade Burst app

The Beyblade Burst app gives Beyblade fans a fun new way to enjoy their battle tops. Many Beyblade toys include corresponding QR codes that you can scan to unlock the virtual version of the top in the Beyblade Burst app. Once unlocked in the app, you can digitally customize your Beyblade and challenge friends or other players across the world. The app features casual play in addition to competitive tournaments and leagues.

Best Beyblade gifts

Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Volt Knockout Battle Set

This Beyblade set contains a left-spinning top, a right-spinning top and a unique Beyblade stadium that’s perfect for head-to-head battles. The stadium’s “Power Vortex” design features round indentations that prepare your tops to quickly meet in battle. This set also includes QR codes that unlock virtual versions of the tops in the Beyblade Burst app.

Sold by Amazon

Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Spark Power Set

This right-spinning top includes a QR code that allows you to download the virtual version of the Brave Valtryek V6 Beyblade in the Beyblade Burst app. The included launcher features a unique “Spark” feature that lights up and simulates real sparks when the top is launched. Although it is intended for use with the Speedstorm Beystadium, you can still use this top with nearly any other Beystadium as well.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Beyblade Burst Beylocker

The Beyblade Burst Beylocker is great for someone who has a huge Beyblade collection but nowhere to store them. This durable carrying case may seem small, but it can still hold up to 20 disassembled Beyblades, or 10 assembled Beyblades. You can also fit two launchers and two ripcords, or several other accessories. In addition to the Beylocker, this set includes one Valtryek V1 Beyblade.

Sold by Amazon

Beyblade Burst Evolution Elite Warrior 4-Pack

The Amazon-exclusive Beyblade Burst Evolution Elite Warrior set includes four Beyblade Burst tops, including two classic tops that have been redesigned as Burst tops. Although this set doesn’t include launchers or ripcords, players who already own them will love this affordable set of tops.

Sold by Amazon

Beyblade Burst Turbo Double Beyblade shirt

This shirt’s vibrant design features two Beyblade Burst tops and the Beyblade Burst logo. The Beyblade Burst Turbo Double Beyblade T-Shirt is 100% cotton, comes in several sizes and doesn’t feature any of the characters from the anime, making it ideal for Beyblade fans that favor the game over the show.

Sold by Amazon

Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Motor Strike Battle

The motorized Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Stadium features a spinning disc in the center of the stadium that can either redirect the tops or supercharge their attacks. This set may be on the pricier side, but players will love its unique design and the included Evo Lucius Endbringer L6 and Evo Hyperion Flamebringer H6 Beyblades.

Sold by Kohl’s and Macy’s

Beyblade Burst Avatar Attack Battle Set

This unique Amazon exclusive includes two Beyblades, two launchers and a Beystadium equipped with a “claw-strike” and “sword-slash” attack that players can use on the opposing Beyblade. The included Kerbeus K2 and Valtryek V2 Beyblades are fan-favorites, and the Beystadium has an upper layer that helps contain Beyblades when they burst open.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.