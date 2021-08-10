What to wear to a fall wedding

According to The Knot, late summer and early fall are the most popular times to get married.

Best clothing for fall weddings

Love is in the air this fall as wedding season quickly approaches, and it’s up to you to look your best as a wedding guest. As styles change with the leaves, there are a few things that you should consider before choosing the perfect outfit to celebrate your loved ones this season. Fabric, color and matching accessories are just a few essential features to pay attention to when shopping for fall wedding clothing.

What to consider before buying fall wedding clothing

Venue

Indoor: When purchasing clothing to wear at an indoor wedding, consider the temperature of the space and how many people will be packed into the venue. The more people in the space, the quicker that space will heat up. If the ceremony and reception are held predominantly indoors, there is more flexibility when choosing an outfit to wear. Prepared guests can be seen with a light jacket, but for the most part, any season of clothing can be worn at an indoor wedding.

Outdoor: When purchasing clothing to wear to an outdoor wedding, consider the elements. Since fall tends to be on the cooler side in most locations, a wedding guest will want to be dressed warmly. Long sleeves and jackets are recommended unless the wedding is held in a warm, tropical location.

Weather

Be prepared for rain. Consider packing an umbrella or a raincoat if any part of the wedding will be outdoors. Test the temperature before leaving for the wedding so you know which style will be most comfortable.

Accessories

When choosing accessories for a wedding, consider hairstyle and neckline. If the hair is styled in an updo fashion, dangly earrings will look the best. If the top of your outfit is lower cut, consider wearing a necklace or layering a few necklaces. If the hair is down and the neckline is high, consider going without a necklace and wearing stud earrings.

Etiquette

It is important to not draw too much attention to your outfit in order to not take any attention away from the bride. Only the bride should be wearing white. Similarly, black is a color for grieving. Since a wedding is a celebration of love, stick with colors that match the season rather than white or black.

What to look for in quality fall wedding wear

Fabric

The tag located on the inside of the article of clothing will tell you not only the size of the item but the fabric. With this description, users will know how stretchy and adjustable the garment will be. The breathability of an item is an important feature to consider if you plan to dance at a wedding. The thickness of the fabric is important to determine the best outfit for the temperature.

Color

Fall colors are darker and deeper in shade than summer colors. Guests of fall weddings want to stay clear of light colors and lean more towards warm variations such as burnt orange, evergreen, deep purple or burgundy. Floral patterns end with the summer heat and the new fall season brings about variations of plaid. If you are wearing a dress or matching a tie, consider featuring plaid to add texture to any outfit.

How much you can expect to spend on fall wedding clothes

On the less expensive side, fall wedding dress outfits range from $30-$60. The midrange pricing is around $70-$100 and expensive fall wedding clothing starts at $110 on the lower end.

What to wear to a fall wedding FAQ

When buying online, how do you know what size will fit best?

A. When buying from online retailers, make sure to check the customer reviews and photos for the item. This will help you get a sense of how the clothing fits, the quality and durability and if the clothes run true to size. For example, if you get a size four from one brand, this may fit differently than a size four from another brand. It’s also important to check exchange policies before you checkout, just in case you need a different size.

How do you know if the wedding has a specific dress code?

A. If there is a specific dress code or theme for the wedding, it will be noted on the invitation. You will be able to decipher more about the dress code based on the venue and asking fellow guests what they are wearing to the event.

Best fall wedding styles

Best dresses

Penelope Dress

This dress is made with elastane fabric that allows for comfortable stretch and it’s also ruched on the sides to make the figure appear slimmer. The sleeves provide the perfect coverage for either an indoor or an outdoor wedding venue.

Available at Revolve

Calvin Klein Ribbon Waist A-Line Dress

The classic ribbon design of this dress slims the waist and the stretch fabric allows for maximum comfort and breathability. The mid-length skirt is appropriate for all venues and themes, as well as the evergreen color.

Available at Macy’s

Best pantsuits

After Six Bow-Back Halter Jumpsuit

This trendy, halter pantsuit features a bow back for added flare. Due to its already elegant appearance, sophisticated accessories will need to be worn with this fit. The polyester fabric is breathable and comfortable for most venues and the wide-leg design accentuates the look.

Available at Macy’s

Theory Turtleneck Jumpsuit

This knit pantsuit provides just the right amount of coverage for an outdoor fall wedding. The trim is ribbed for a slimmer fit. It might be hard to find a bra texture that will not show through the fabric.

Available at Revolve

Best suits

Haggar Active Series Slim-Fit Suit

This slim-fit suit details a modern feel with stretch fabric for long-lasting comfort. The design features tapered legs for breathability and ease of movement. It comes in a few different colors to match any season and theme.

Available at Kohl’s

Kroon Modern Fit Suit

This suit features flat-ironed pants for a clean-cut look. It is available in popular fall colors. The shoulders are padded to make buyers appear taller, and the sides of the jacket are vented for breathability and comfort.

Available at Kohl’s

Best ties

Calvin Klien Etched Large Grid Windowpane Slim Tie

This tie features a grid pattern and comes in almost every color. The tie is silk for added comfort and is able to be dry cleaned with the rest of your wardrobe after the event.

Available at Macy’s

Bespoke Pre Tied Bowtie Set

This bowtie comes as part of a set with a pocket square to match. It is silk for comfort and pre-tied for accessibility. It comes in both light and dark colors and is a spot-clean-only item.

Available at Kohl’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.