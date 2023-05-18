KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and Four Seasons Home Products want to highlight military service men and women in the Kansas City area with Salute to Service. Using the form below, nominate a veteran worthy of recognition and tell us why, please be sure to include their name and rank in the description.

We’ll showcase a veteran during Great Day KC and include all approved submission in a gallery on this page.

PLEASE NOTE: Unfortunately, we are not able to tell you ahead of time what day/time your senior might be featured on-air, and we are also unable to provide you with a copy of the newscast if your senior is featured. Those wishing to purchase a copy may contact Media Library at (816) 931-4330.