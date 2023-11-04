KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gingerbread Lane, built by chef Jon Lotvich, is making its return to Kansas City for the holiday season.

Construction on the display will take place from Saturday, Nov. 4-Tuesday, Nov. 7. in the paddle wheel atrium at the Steamboat Arabia Museum in the City Market.

It will include a truckload of gingerbread, frosting and candy.

Lotvich plans to use more than 2,000 lbs. of ingredients to build the display, and it will pay homage to familiar Kansas City landmarks through sugar and spice.

He set a Guinness World Record in 2013 for the largest entirely edible gingerbread village, according to the museum. In Gingerbread Lane, every house is crafted entirely of edible components.

Gingerbread Lane will open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 11., and will be on display from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas until Jan. 4.

You can find out more information here.