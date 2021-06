DETROIT, MI – MAY 31: The #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley DP Ford EcoBoost of Scott Pruett and Memo Rojas of Mexico during the Tudor United Sports Car Championship Series Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at the 2014 Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park on May 31, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

DETROIT — The No. 45 car at the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix will feature the logo of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ foundation.

Start your engines! In partnership with @HyVee, we’re excited to share @15andMahomies will be riding on the #45 car in the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix today and Sunday. Cheer on driver Santino Ferrucci and be sure to look for our logo on the car! pic.twitter.com/WrVG9BdLl4 — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) June 12, 2021

In partnership with Hy-Vee, the 15 and the Mahomies logo will be present on the car driven by Santino Ferrucci.

You can cheer him on, on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13.