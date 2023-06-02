KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is an underrated hub of golf talent in the Midwest.

Two KC natives, Blue Valley alum Julia Misemer and Notre Dame de Sion alum Megan Propeck, have qualified for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open as amateurs. This is the first U.S. Women’s Open appearance for both golfers.

Misemer, a rising sophomore at Arizona, qualified by hitting 8 under par at Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Misemer also finished second individually at the NCAA Raleigh Regional to help the Wildcats win the regional and advance to the NCAA Division I Championships. There they just missed the cut to advance to match play by three strokes.

The 19-year-old’s consecutive 68s this season were the lowest rounds by an Arizona freshman in 20 years. She was also a four-time 6A KSHSAA champion along with the 2021 PGA Junior Girls Championship runner up which earned her a spot on the 2021 USA Junior Ryder Cup Team.

Propeck qualified after scoring 4 under par at The Broadlands Golf Course in Broomfield, Colorado.

The rising Virginia junior did not compete in her freshman year, but helped the Cavaliers reach the NCAA Championships this season.

She also tied for third in the 2022 Women’s Porter Cup, an annual elite amateur golf tournament held at Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston, New York.

Propeck also qualified for both the U.S. Girls’ Junior and U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball in 2019 as well as being a two-time Kansas Junior Amateur champion and was named the Kansas City Golf Association’s Player of the Year in 2018.

The U.S. Women’s Open is held on July 6-9 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.