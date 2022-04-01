DOHA, Qatar — The 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup will kick off on November 21 from Qatar and the United States is making a triumphant return to the worldwide stage.

The United States men’s national team was drawn into Group B:

Group B England Iran United States European Playoff Winner

The US will debut on the first day of the tournament against the final team to qualify from the European region in a playoff between Wales and the winner between a Ukraine and Scotland.

The USMNT will then play a round-robin format against the three other nations and accumulate 3 points for a win; 1 point for a draw; and 0 points for a win.

The top two teams of each group advance to the Round of 16 and play in a single elimination format until a champion is crowned.

The US shockingly failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia causing an overhaul in the coaching staff and roster constructions.

Now, the Yanks are led by a youthful core including Chelsea FC’s Christian Pulisic, Juventus’ Weston McKennie and FC Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest.

Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio made a few appearances for the Stars and Stripes and will be a name head coach Gregg Berhalter looks at for a spot on the 23-man roster that will travel to Qatar.

Full 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Draw

Group A Group B Group C Group D Qatar England Argentina France* Ecuador Iran Saudi Arabia IC Playoff 1 Senegal United States Mexico Denmark Netherlands EUR Playoff Poland Tunisia *2018 Champions

Group E Group F Group G Group H Spain Belgium Brazil Portugal IC Playoff 2 Canada Serbia Ghana Germany Morocco Switzerland Uruguay Japan Croatia Cameroon Korea Republic