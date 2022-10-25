KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a month away and fans are invited to take part in a Kansas City soccer tradition in the KC Live! Block.

All throughout the World Cup, United States and Mexico matches will be broadcast live on the 40-foot-wide and 18-foot-high screen in the KC Live! Block and other nations will be broadcast inside No Other Pub.

USA/Mexico Watch Party Schedule

USA vs Wales – November 21 – 1 p.m.

Mexico vs Poland – November 22 – 10 a.m.

USA vs England – November 25 – 1 p.m.

Mexico vs Argentina – November 26 – 1 p.m.

USA vs Iran – November 29 – 1 p.m.

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia – November 30 – 1 p.m.

All Mexico games will be broadcast in Spanish.

No Other Pub will open for knockout rounds of the tournament that start after 9 a.m.

The Sporting KC-themed restaurant and bar will have food and drinks specials available throughout the entirety of the tournament.

Fans must reserve tickets online, but they do not guarantee entry into a watch party. Entry is first-come, first-served.