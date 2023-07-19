KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but it won’t be easy for the No. 1 team in the world.

The international soccer tournament kicks off July 20, and this year there are 32 teams vying for the trophy, expanded from 24.

That means more competition for the two-time defending World Cup champions; the U.S. won the 2015 event in Canada and the 2019 tournament in France. The U.S. has won four titles overall, the most of any nation.

How to watch

Australia and New Zealand are hosting the Women’s World Cup this year, which will bring an added layer of difficulty for fans in the United States. The time difference means most matches will air late at night or overnight.

FOX4 will broadcast a record 29 matches for the Women’s World Cup, including all three of the United States’ group stage games.

Other matches will air on Fox Sports 1. Telemundo will air games in Spanish. All matches will also stream on FoxSports.com and on the Fox Sports app; you just need to log in with your provider’s info.

USWNT Schedule

The 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams each. Each team plays a three-game, round-robin group stage, which runs from July 20 to Aug. 3.

The U.S. plays in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Here’s a breakdown of the three group stage games for the U.S. Women’s National Team:

United States vs Vietnam

When: 8 p.m. CT, Friday, July 21

Where: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

How to watch: FOX4

United States vs Netherlands

When: 8 p.m. CT, Wednesday, July 26

Where: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

How to watch: FOX4

United States vs Portugal

When: 2 a.m. CT, Tuesday, Aug. 1

Where: Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

How to watch: FOX4

The top finishers from each group advance to the round of 16 from Aug. 5-8. The quarterfinals are set for Aug. 11-12 and the two semifinal matches will be played Aug. 15-16.

A third-place game is set for Aug. 19 in Brisbane ahead of the final in Sydney. The final will air at 5 a.m. CT on Aug. 20.

Other Group E games

If you want to see how the other teams in Group E fare, you’ll have to stay up late or get up very early. Due to the time difference and scheduling, these matches will all play overnight in Kansas City.

Here’s when you can catch more action from the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam:

Netherlands vs Portugal

When: 2:30 a.m. CT, Sunday, July 23

Where: Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Portugal vs Vietnam

When: 2:30 a.m. CT, Thursday, July 27

Where: Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Vietnam vs Netherlands

When: 2 a.m. CT, Tuesday, Aug. 1

Where: Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

The Associated Press contributed to this report.