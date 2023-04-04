KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Power and Light District releases concert and entertainment details about party plans during the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Some events are free, while tickets are needed to others. There is also an age restriction in place for certain events at the Power & Light District.

Wednesday, April 26

TRENT GREEN’S HOUSE PARTY

Be one of the few invited to Trent Green’s House Party Fan Zone.

Only 200 tickets are available for the exclusive event at Leinenkugal’s KC in the Power and Light District. The party will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Green will host NFL Players like Tent McDuffie and others to share stories about their own Draft experiences.

Food, an open bar, and private bathrooms are included in the ticket.

Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities in Kansas City.

LAINEY WILSON CONCERT

Following the exclusive “house party” on Wednesday, April 26, Lainey Wilson will take the P&L Live! stage.

The free concert is scheduled to begin around 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Free show with Paramount

Friday, April 28

Free show with Cowardly Lions

Saturday, April 29

Free show with Perpetual Change

Additional information about the events will be added as it is released.