The schedule for the Big 12/SEC Basketball Challenge was officially announced today for January 28, 2023 and will feature the Kansas/Kentucky rivalry.

This is the 10th annual event and all 10 games will occur in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise all games.

  • Arkansas at Baylor
  • Iowa State at Missouri
  • Kansas at Kentucky
  • Florida at Kansas State
  • Alabama at Oklahoma
  • Ole Miss at Oklahoma State
  • TCU at Mississippi State
  • Texas at Tennessee
  • Texas Tech at LSU
  • Auburn at West Virginia

The Big 12 has a 4-3 lead over the SEC throughout the years with two years ending in a tie.

Kansas and Kentucky will renew their rivalry this year and see who wins to break their 2-2 record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Game times will be announced at a later date.