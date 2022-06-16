The schedule for the Big 12/SEC Basketball Challenge was officially announced today for January 28, 2023 and will feature the Kansas/Kentucky rivalry.
This is the 10th annual event and all 10 games will occur in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise all games.
- Arkansas at Baylor
- Iowa State at Missouri
- Kansas at Kentucky
- Florida at Kansas State
- Alabama at Oklahoma
- Ole Miss at Oklahoma State
- TCU at Mississippi State
- Texas at Tennessee
- Texas Tech at LSU
- Auburn at West Virginia
The Big 12 has a 4-3 lead over the SEC throughout the years with two years ending in a tie.
Kansas and Kentucky will renew their rivalry this year and see who wins to break their 2-2 record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Game times will be announced at a later date.