The schedule for the Big 12/SEC Basketball Challenge was officially announced today for January 28, 2023 and will feature the Kansas/Kentucky rivalry.

This is the 10th annual event and all 10 games will occur in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise all games.

Arkansas at Baylor

Iowa State at Missouri

Kansas at Kentucky

Florida at Kansas State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

TCU at Mississippi State

Texas at Tennessee

Texas Tech at LSU

Auburn at West Virginia

The Big 12 has a 4-3 lead over the SEC throughout the years with two years ending in a tie.

Kansas and Kentucky will renew their rivalry this year and see who wins to break their 2-2 record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Game times will be announced at a later date.