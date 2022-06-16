KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was the announcement heard around the world.

FIFA announced Kansas City as one of 11 host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

Following the initial announcement, reaction from Kansas City sports teams and athletes with ties to the metro began sharing their excitement.

“Chiefs Kingdom, I have some big news. The World Cup is coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2026. Let’s show them why Arrowhead is the loudest stadium in the world,” Patrick Mahomes said in a video tweeted by the Chiefs following the announcement.

Mahomes also tweeted a simple “Letsssss Gooooooooo” with an image of the Kansas City skyline.

“How ’bout it Kansas City, How ’bout it? Clark Hunt, Chiefs Chairman and CEO said during a news conference following the announcement. “Now we have an opportunity to showcase Kansas City on the international stage.”

Bringing the World Cup to Kansas City has been one of Clark Hunt’s dreams. Sporting KC owner Cliff Illig shared the optimism that it could become a reality. The two have been part of a large effort to put Kansas City in the world spotlight.

Sporting Kansas City paid homage to that effort with a tweet reading “A World Cup dream five years in the making!” The tweet included a picture of Illig and Hunt.

The KC Current shared its excitement with “Kansas City the World Cup is coming. Let’s goooooooooo.”

Meanwhile the Kansas City Comets retweeted a Chiefs image saying the team is already counting down the days to the World Cup.

All of the World Cup games played in Kansas City will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Royals are also revved up to help play host to a world audience.

The Royals tweeted “The World Cup is coming to Kansas City!” with an image of the announcement on Crown Vision.

Mahomes and other athletes have already said they plan to be at every World Cup game played in Kansas City that they can possibly attend.

