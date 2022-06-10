EDMONTON, Canada — Several reports say that Edmonton will not be selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, almost ensuring that 11 cities in the United States will be announced on June 16, 2022.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi posted a clarification on the report on Thursday:

For clarification: we have not received any notification from @FIFA on our candidacy as an Official Host City for the @FIFAWorldCup 2026. We are proud of the bid the Edmonton 2026 Bid team put forward, and are confident in our ability to be a world-class host.

Armarjeet Sohi – @AmarjeetSohiYEG

Previously, the Providence of Alberta, where Edmonton is located, had requested to host at least 5 World Cup matches as a condition to being a host site.

If the report is true, it could mean good news for Kansas City who has been regarded as a “bubble city” to host games during the international tournament.

A total of 16 cities across United States, Mexico and Canada will be selected on Thursday, with 22 submitting bids.

Canada

  • Edmonton
  • Toronto
  • Vancouver

Mexico

  • Guadalajara
  • Mexico City
  • Monterrey

United States

  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Cincinnati
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Houston
  • Kansas City
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • Nashville
  • New York/New Jersey
  • Orlando
  • Philadelphia
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • Baltimore/Washington, DC

The official announcement from FIFA will take place on Thursday, June 16