EDMONTON, Canada — Several reports say that Edmonton will not be selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, almost ensuring that 11 cities in the United States will be announced on June 16, 2022.
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi posted a clarification on the report on Thursday:
For clarification: we have not received any notification from @FIFA on our candidacy as an Official Host City for the @FIFAWorldCup 2026. We are proud of the bid the Edmonton 2026 Bid team put forward, and are confident in our ability to be a world-class host.Armarjeet Sohi – @AmarjeetSohiYEG
Previously, the Providence of Alberta, where Edmonton is located, had requested to host at least 5 World Cup matches as a condition to being a host site.
If the report is true, it could mean good news for Kansas City who has been regarded as a “bubble city” to host games during the international tournament.
A total of 16 cities across United States, Mexico and Canada will be selected on Thursday, with 22 submitting bids.
Canada
- Edmonton
- Toronto
- Vancouver
Mexico
- Guadalajara
- Mexico City
- Monterrey
United States
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Cincinnati
- Dallas
- Denver
- Houston
- Kansas City
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Nashville
- New York/New Jersey
- Orlando
- Philadelphia
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- Baltimore/Washington, DC
The official announcement from FIFA will take place on Thursday, June 16