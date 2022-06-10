EDMONTON, Canada — Several reports say that Edmonton will not be selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, almost ensuring that 11 cities in the United States will be announced on June 16, 2022.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi posted a clarification on the report on Thursday:

For clarification: we have not received any notification from @FIFA on our candidacy as an Official Host City for the @FIFAWorldCup 2026. We are proud of the bid the Edmonton 2026 Bid team put forward, and are confident in our ability to be a world-class host. Armarjeet Sohi – @AmarjeetSohiYEG

Previously, the Providence of Alberta, where Edmonton is located, had requested to host at least 5 World Cup matches as a condition to being a host site.

If the report is true, it could mean good news for Kansas City who has been regarded as a “bubble city” to host games during the international tournament.

A total of 16 cities across United States, Mexico and Canada will be selected on Thursday, with 22 submitting bids.

Canada

Edmonton

Toronto

Vancouver

Mexico

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

United States

Atlanta

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Seattle

Baltimore/Washington, DC

The official announcement from FIFA will take place on Thursday, June 16