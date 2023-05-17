A downtown Kansas City billboard near the T-Mobile Center celebrates a winning bid for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2026 World Cup is slowly approaching for Kansas City.

On Thursday morning, localized branding for each host city in the 2026 World Cup will be on display.

For the early risers and night owls, the official unveiling will happen at 2:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday, May 18, with the activations below to follow.

Kansas City will have brand activations at a number of local landmarks.

Union Station — branded banners

Mill Creek Park — branding painting on lawn

The National WWI Museum and Memorial, North Lawn — branding painting on lawn

KC Streetcar — new branded wrap

KC Cityscape — lighting in branded colors

Branded digital displays across the metro

“This is a proud moment for Kansas City,” KC Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement.

“World Cup will bring jobs to our residents, generate hundreds of millions of dollars for our region, and will illustrate on a global stage what we’ve known for some time: Kansas City is the soccer capital of America. I can’t wait to welcome the world to Kansas City.”

Lucas, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and Sporting KC principal owner Cliff Illing, along with other local leaders, will also have a “major announcement” on Thursday morning for the World Cup.

The announcement will most likely expound upon the marketing going up around the city, but it could also speak to the renovations needed at several facilities like GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Children’s Mercy Park to host the world-renowned tournament.