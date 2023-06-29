Images provided by FIFA on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, show the logo, left, and slogan for the soccer 2026 World Cup. (FIFA via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — World Cup fever spreads across the metro and Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, wants to make sure it isn’t left out of the plans.

Unified Government CEO and KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner announced the county formed a World Cup Readiness Taskforce.

While still in its early stages, Garner says the taskforce will work with FIFA and the KC2026 World Cup organizing committee in order to understand the specific FIFA guidelines and needs.

Children’s Mercy Park will serve as a training facility and base site for World Cup teams.

Leaders want to make sure KCK and Wyandotte County are included in other aspects and plans and also see the economic benefits that are expected with the massive sporting event.

“Having the World Cup grace our region will be extremely beneficial for our community. This taskforce will ensure Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas are included and prepared for the needed accommodations and large projected crowds that are to come,” Garner wrote about the announcement.

Garner said Visit KCK Executive Director, Alan Carr will chair the taskforce. He will be helped by County Administrator, David Johnston.

An update from the taskforce is expected during Thursday’s Wyandotte County Commission meting.

“It is imperative that we showcase our pride and soccer assets in order to show the international football officials and staff what our region, and especially Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, have to offer,” Garner said.

The KCK mayor said the taskforce is prepared to work with KC2026, the nonprofit formed to oversee planning, construction, and fan engagement for the event.

The Kansas City region has invested more than $600 million into soccer facilities in the last 15 years, including the new KC Current stadium that will open in 2024. That stadium is the world’s largest investment in professional women’s soccer.

The area has already received $50 million in funding from the state of Missouri to the Jackson County Sports Authority to renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and $10 million from the state of Kansas to Sporting Kansas City to renovate Children’s Mercy Park.