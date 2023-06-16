KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been one year since Kansas City found out FIFA chose it as a host city for World Cup 2026.

It comes after the NFL Draft, Super Bowl Parades, and NCAA events. The Kansas City Sports Commission said every event helps in preparing for the world stage.

KC 2026 Executive Director Kathrine Holland said there’s been a lot of work behind the scenes as they work to get GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and other sites ready for the World Cup in three years.

Holland said they’re now in a good position to move forward from the concept stage to planning and execution.

She said they continue to meet with FIFA – and have constant conversations about training sites, team base camps and stadium medications.

Holland said large events like the Superbowl parade, and the NFL Draft have been helpful.

“Some key learnings related to safety and security. and some of the challenges that came with that footprint and shutting down roads in and around that area. NFL Draft is very different from the World Cup,” Holland said.

Holland said although they learned a lot, the NFL Draft is different than the World Cup. The Draft was a 3-day event. The World Cup and its visitors will surround the city for more than 40 days.

“We definitely need to be mindful about sort of the daily operations of businesses in this city,” Holland said. “So, contemplating different things as it relates to that footprint and fanfest and how we move forward and through that concept and development.”

Nothing is confirmed yet, but some places where the teams could train may include Children’s Mercy and Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.

Holland said come 2026, they’ll need lots of volunteers. If you’re interested visit the KC Sports Commission website for more information.