KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Representatives from the 16 cities chosen to host the 2026 World Cup will be at this year’s World Cup in Qatar. That includes representatives from Kansas City.

“There are a lot of unknowns for us going into this trip. There will be a lot of great lessons that we’ll learn and a lot of understanding that we’ll bring back,” Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of Visit KC and the Kansas City Sports Commission, said.

Kathy Nelson and the Kansas City Sports Commission oversees large scale events like the Big 12 Tournament and next year’s NFL Draft. But she’s of course never hosted a World Cup or been to one.

“When you are hosting an event it’s always required you go check out that event before. When you are there its intense, up in the morning early, you are in meetings, you are visiting with the host city and what they have learned what experience and lessons they can pass off to you,” Nelson said.

She says they’ll be looking at everything from transportation and signage between events, media set ups and FIFA specifications for soccer pitches that will be in place at Arrowhead.

This World Cup is unique held in a desert nation. The committee hopes to find ways to make games in 2026 Uniquely Kansas City during what will be a week-long trip. World Cup matches begin November 20th. FOX4 will host a watch party for USA’s opening match at 1pm at Power and Light Monday.

“When an event of this caliber comes to your city they know what they want their event to look like and all those details. But they don’t understand what our city brings to the table so its our job to connect those dots and make this happen,” Nelson said.

