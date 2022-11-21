KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An American draw leads off the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 broadcast on FOX4.

While perhaps not the optimal result, the return of international competition is electrifying fans in Kansas City who already are fantasizing about World Cup gameplay coming to the city in 2026.

The action attracted big crowds to Kansas City’s Power & Light District where fans mingled in what has come to be known as “The Soccer Capital of the United States.”

It was barely noon on a Monday and still soccer fans packed-in to the area, many saying they wanted to be a part of the excitement after Team USA failed to qualify for the last World Cup.

“Woke up at 6:30 a.m. and drove down from Des Moines,” Adam Wood said.

“Des Moines, there’s a few bars that you could go to, but you get nothing like this,” Wood said.

“We’re from Iowa State. So—from Iowa—we decided to come down to the game and watch it in Kansas City, because we’re ready for the World Cup in 2026,” another fan said.

That future event is clearly on everyone’s mind.

Broadcasting to an international audience, FOX cameras captured the crowd from above, highlighting KC’s fan gathering.

The group is growing year-to-year especially since the city’s reveal as the World Cup site in four years.

“I live two miles from Arrowhead and I’m just so excited,” Ryan Michael, dressed as a Pilgrim, said.

The moment also allowed for the opportunity to engage in some Wales trash-talk.

“They don’t use vowels and their flag is a dragon. If you go to Wales, it’s three ‘Ls’, two ‘Zs’, and four ‘Ys’. It doesn’t make any sense,” Michael said.

“We’re playing England on Black Friday. FIFA did not do that on accident. I love British history, American history. Happy Thanksgiving.”

