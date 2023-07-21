KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In three years, World Cup watch parties won’t just be happening here, at least three matches themselves will be played in Kansas City.

The local World Cup committee says one of the biggest challenges will be transportation.

KC2026 Executive Director Katherine Holland came to FOX4 Friday to discuss plans for the 2026 World Cup in the city. Holland’s full interview will air on “4 The People” Sunday at 10 a.m.

One big challenge her group is facing as leaders prepare for the matches is transportation.

“We are not obligated to deliver infrastructure developments specific to World Cup, right?” Holland said. “I think it’s important for people to realize that if we did not have the infrastructure in place right now, today, we would not have been named a host city.”

In May at the World Cup Press Conference at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Mayor Quinton Lucas threw out an idea of trying to increase transportation from the airport to downtown and the Truman Sports Complex to better serve fans coming to the city from out of town.

“I think it’s bus rapid transit,” Holland said in response to what kind of transportation the mayor was talking about. “I’m not even sure that they’re talking about a light rail. I think that light rail is probably unrealistic by 2026. I believe they’re just looking at bus rapid transit.”

On Friday, KC Streetcar Executive Director Tom Gerend said the east-west transit study that originally went to the sports complex is no longer going that far in the first phase, meaning no one would be able to take one all the way to the stadiums at that time. Modifications to Arrowhead will also be needed in order to make it ready for World Cup matches.

“They will start in the off season of the NFL, so we’ll get through the 2023-24 season, and they will be begin,” Holland said.

“Now there may be some things that are happening behind the scenes in the bowels of Arrowhead that nobody knows about, but the major modifications that are required will not happen until after this NFL season.”

The discussion comes at the same time Power & Light leaders host watch parties for the U.S. Women’s National Team as they play in the World Cup. The President of Power & Light, John Moncke, says Friday night’s watch party is one way his group’s preparing for the men’s matches.

“The reason the World Cup’s coming to Kansas City is we’re a great sports town, he said Friday. “We’re the soccer capital of America, and so it’s events like this that really set us up for what’s going to happen in 2026.”

Friday night’s match against Vietnam starts at 8 p.m. CT. Their next match against the Netherlands is Wednesday at the same time.