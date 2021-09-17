4 Star recruit from Kansas high school commits to University of Missouri

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One of the top 50 high school basketball players in the country bypassed the University of Kansas and committed to play for the Missouri Tigers.

Blue Valley High School’s Aiden Shaw made the announcement Friday morning. Wearing a white, Aidan_Shaw24 t-shirt, the teenager put on a Missouri Tigers’ hat, making his decision clear.

Blue Valley’s Aiden Shaw (@Aidan_Shaw24) chooses Mizzou to play college basketball. pic.twitter.com/b7TaSUQLgN — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 17, 2021

Shaw is a 4-star recruit and is known as a tenacious defender. He also excelled while playing AAU ball this summer for MOKAN Elite.

The 6’8″ small forward has had a relationship with Mizzou since he was a freshman in high school.

Before announcing his decision, Shaw said he narrowed down his college choices to Missouri, Kansas, Maryland, Iowa, and Oklahoma State