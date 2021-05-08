Kansas City Monarchs host Fan Fest in preparation for season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Monarchs are preparing for the season with Fan Fest at Union Station.

The iconic name is finally coming back to Kansas City and head coach Joe Calfapietra is excited for his young ball club to take the field.

“This is a long time coming. The guys have been waiting for a while,” Calfapietra said. “We went through a lot of stuff with the COVID situation and now the guys are on the field and we’re very excited to be back in Kansas City.”

As far as expectation for the season, Calfapietra said his guys will play hard.

“We play hard that’s for sure, we have a lot of talent in this group. You’re going to see very good high-level baseball and we’re going to play hard every night.”

The Monarchs begin Independent League play on May 18.