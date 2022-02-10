OLATHE, Kan. — Only eight active college basketball coaches have 800 wins or more. The newest member of that esteem club is right here in the Kansas City metro.

At Olathe’s MidAmerica Nazarene you’ll find a basketball coach that’s done what coaches like Jim Boeheim Mike Krzyzewski and Bob Huggins have done. Rocky Lamar’s won and won a lot.

“Everybody talks about 800 wins and I don’t even like to mention it, you know, it’s just another number,” he said. “In fact, I told someone the other day, you know 799 would be cool. Nut, that isn’t what’s important. What’s important is the impact you have in kids lives.”

“You can just look up and see all the banners all the All-American’s he’s coached,” senior guard Trey Brown said.

A former player at the NAIA school.

“When I came here in 1986, I thought, honestly, I was going to be a high school coach in Iowa throughout my career,” Lamar said. When MidAmerica came after me, I played here, you know, Jo, we could give this a try.”

Since becoming head coach, the score sheet has read Lamar. He’s taken his seat on the bench, watching the ball go down the court. His court. After a career spanning five decades, Wednesday was his last scheduled home game. The memories of players

“They were all such great kids, they made my life easy, most of the time,” he said.

And memories of a national championship. This is the final season. Now there’s still work to do to add to the current 802 wins.

“On the court he’s a competitor and I try to play like how he coaches as you can see on the sidelines very fiery, energetic,” Brown said.

But he knows it’s time.

“It’s definitely going to be a very emotional time and I know that there have been in tears for the last week and a half.”

His best assistant coach, his wife Jo, has retirement figured out

“She knows how much I love golf and she found a lot in Sand Creek station, and I can drop a ball in my backyard and hit it 80 yards to the 15th green.”

But before working on the short game on the greens, he’s hoping for a proper close to a lifetime dedicated to the hardwood

“It’s a dream job to me, I don’t go to work. I get to coach kids, I get to teach them the game I love, teach them about Christ. I couldn’t have drawn it out any better, it’s been heaven and earth. I’m going to miss this place.”