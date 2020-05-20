A Wednesday night date with the Lady in Black

DARLINGTON, SC ­­– It has been 36 years since the NASCAR Cup series held an event on a Wednesday night. Tonight, they get back on the track at Darlington Raceway, The Lady in Black.

The last Wednesday night race for cup drivers was July 4, 1984 and Richard Petty won his record-setting 200th career race in the Firecracker 400. It also turned out to be Petty’s last career win. Last Sunday was a career mark for winner Kevin Harvick as he picked up his 50th career win as NASCAR returned to racing after a 10-week hiatus due to COVID-19.

They get back to racing tonight in the Toyota 500k, for their second race in in four days. This accelerated schedule has four more races in the next 11 days.

The starting line-up for tonight’s race is based on the finishing order for Sunday’s race, with the top 20 finishers being inverted and the remainder of the field starting where they finished Sunday’s race.

Ryan Preece in the No. 37 Chevrolet will lead the field to the green flag. He is joined on the front row by Ty Dillon in the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet. Sunday’s winner, Harvick, will start in 20th position.

With his strong run on Sunday, Harvick must be considered the favorite for tonight’s race. The No. 4 team will be racing the car that won on Sunday, with just a few minor repairs. Harvick dominated the race on Sunday. Harvick talks about winning back-to-back at Darlington.

“It’s going to be different. It’ll be night, so I think you definitely have to figure out what you want to do with your car,” Harvick said.

Another driver who will be strong tonight is Jimmie Johnson. Johnson was on his way to the first stage win when he crashed and ended his race on Sunday.

Due to a forecast of rain in Darlington, the race will start at 5 p.m.