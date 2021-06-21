Adalberto Mondesi headed back to the injured list, Royals General Manager Dayton Moore says

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 16: Adalberto Mondesi #27 of the Kansas City Royals is helped off the field by a team trainers after he was injured while trying to catch a foul ball hit by Yolmer Sanchez #5 of the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on July 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Royals announced shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has been placed on the injured list.

The move comes after Mondesi was pulled because of an issue with his side during Sunday’s game at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals went on to win the game, and the series, against the Boston Red Sox. It’s the first series win for the Royals this month.

#Royals GM Dayton Moore talks about Adalberto Mondesi heading back to the IL.@fox4kc pic.twitter.com/abONBozdWE — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) June 21, 2021

The Royals said that Mondesi suffered a left oblique strain during the game. It’s on the opposite side from the one that put him on the injured list earlier this year. It’s Mondesi’s third time on the IL in 2021. He’s played in just 10-games this season.

Ryan O’Hearn has been called up from Triple-A Omaha to take Mondesi’s place on the Royals roster.

The Royals are off Monday and begin a three-game series against the Yankees in New York on Tuesday.