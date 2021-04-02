Adidas takes steps to make Patrick Mahomes part of company’s future

Adidas filed a new trademark, tying the company to Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the forseeable future.

According to the March 29, 2001, filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the trademark is made up of Mahomes’ first and last initial.

The filing also shows that Adidas hopes to used the trademark on shoes, gym bags, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, pants, headwear and other items.

Mahomes has had an endorsement deal with Adidas since he entered the NFL in 2017. The company released an online ad surrounding the star quarterback last year.

Adidas and Mahomes have also already teamed up to design clothes and shoes together, including his own Ultra Boost DNA.

Chiefs Quarterback @PatrickMahomes has his own adidas Ultra Boost DNA coming in. 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/l61yHD13Bk — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 21, 2021

Adidas even has a page of “Pat’s Favorites” on its website showing cleats, hats and socks.

Mahomes also has sponsorship deals with Bose, Oakley, and a number of other companies.

