KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The only PGA Tour-sanctioned event in the Kansas City area takes place this week at Blue Hills Country Club where golfers will compete in the AdventHealth Championship.

Tickets are available starting at $10 for general admission. Attendees less than 17 years old get in free, as do armed forces members past and present, as well as healthcare workers, just be sure to remember your ID and show it at the gate.

The tournament is part of the Korn Ferry Tour, which features talented professional golfers working to get on the PGA Tour. There are 156 golfers participating in the four-day, 72-hold tournament, with a total purse of $750,000.

Cameron Young won the tournament in 2021. Young is currently ranked 14th in the FedEx Cup and just finished in second place at the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship.

The Korn Ferry Tour also features a “Play it Forward” matching gift program benefitting local charities. This year’s focus is on mental health, behavioral well-being and substance abuse/addiction. The following charities are included this year:

In addition to Play it Forward, mental health is also the focus of the Impactful Women’s Forum on Tuesday.