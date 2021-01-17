AFC Championship tickets most expensive in years for Chiefs fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reached the AFC Championship game for the third year in a row. And, for the third straight year, the game will be played at Arrowhead.

Tickets were hard to come by the last two years, but seats will be even tougher to get in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions in place in Kansas City, Mo. The number of fans allowed inside Arrowhead is expected to remain at 22%, or roughly 17,000 people.

If the first stop in your ticket search was the Chiefs website, you likely experienced sticker shock. The cheapest ticket available is $2,000 a seat.

Tickets For Less, a secondary ticket site, also has tickets for the game. The cheapest ticket on that site is $897. The seat is located in section 333 in row 8 in the upper endzone.

If you want to sit in the lower level, be prepared to shell out at least $1,250 bucks a ticket at Tickets for Less. That will buy you a seat in row 27 in the lower corner.

Seats on the 50 yard line will cost twice that much. To sit in row 33 in the lower level near the 50 yard line you will pay nearly $2,600 a ticket. Those are also the most expensive tickets on sale for the game at Tickets for Less.

StubHub is also selling tickets to the game on Jan. 24th. Prices on that site range from $850 to $5,000.

The ticket prices are about twice as much to see the Bills take on the Chiefs than the last two AFC Championship Games at Arrowhead. According to secondary ticket site Ticketiq, fans paid an average of $408 a ticket to watch the Chiefs beat the Titans in January 2020. A year earlier, in 2019, fans paid an average of $330 to watch the Patriots beat the Chiefs and earn a trip to Super Bowl LIII.

Keep in mind that if the tickets you buy don’t come with a parking pass, you’ll also need to pay an additional $55 per car to park at Arrowhead.

The AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs is Sunday, Jan. 24th at Arrowhead. Kickoff is at 5:40 pm.