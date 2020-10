Supersonic jet trainer used by US Air Force. Northrop T-38 Talon.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Pilots from Whiteman Air Force Base are scheduled to perform a flyover before the Kansas Speedway Hollywood Casino 400.

Pilots with the 13th Bomb Squadron will fly T-38 Talon jets over the track at 1:30 p.m. on race day.

T-38s are used for pilot training at Whiteman, where they keep pilots mission ready for flights in the B-2 Spirit, commonly known as the Stealth Bomber.

The Kansas Speedway Hollywood Casino 400 takes place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.