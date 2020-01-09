Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
Remarkable Women
You Matter
Business
Working For Youth
Crime Files
Border Report
The 4th Trimester
Health
Tracking Coronavirus
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Backyard Sports
Sporting KC
All12 Courtside
College
FOX4 High School Sports
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Entertainment
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Email Alerts
FOX 4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Newsletters
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fun & Games
Podcasts
Joe’s Weather World
Crazeology
Crime Files
Ask The Experts
Gettin’ Comfortable with Mark Alford
Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists
Signal Hill
FOX4 Race Zone NASCAR talk
It’s A Date
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Watch Now
Watch Now
FOX4 News at 6
1
of
/
2
Watch Now
FOX4 News at 5
2
of
/
2
All12 Courtside
Despite coronavirus concerns, Big 12 Tournament is moving ahead as normal
Video
Kansas’ Azubuike AP Big 12 player of year
All12 Coutside: Battle for top tournament seed, outright crown comes down to Saturday
Video
Azubuike scores career-high 31, No. 1 Kansas beats TCU 75-66
Kansas unanimous No. 1 in Top 25; Baylor down 2 spots to 4th
More All12 Courtside Headlines
All12 Courtside: While top 2 teams vie for conference title, others jockeying for tournament position
Video
KU routs Oklahoma State 83-58 in first game back at No. 1
Kansas back atop Top 25 as Baylor slides to No. 2 after loss
All12 Courtside: Battle of the Big 12’s best highlights Saturday slate
Video
All12 Courtside: Top teams separating from pack as NCAA bubble watch begins
Video
All12 Courtside: Halfway through Big 12 play, top teams separate from the pack
Video
All12 Courtside covers a competitive Big 12 race with Baylor still on top
All12 Courtside: Fallout from Sunflower Showdown brawl, a look ahead to Big 12/SEC Challenge
Video
All12 Courtside: Baylor takes early lead in conference race, while West Virginia resurgence continues
Video
All 12 Courtside: Analysis and coverage dedicated to Big 12 basketball
Video
Tracking Coronavirus
Hospice facilities locally, nationwide concerned with possible shortage of PPE amid COVID-19 outbreak
As COVID-19 hits some Kansas nursing homes, one official says more needs to be done
Video
Coronavirus concerns delay opening of Overland Park Farmer’s Market
Photos show downtown Kansas City streets, parks deserted during ‘stay-at-home’ order
Kansas City reporting 234 positive COVID-19 cases as Missouri reports over 3,000 cases Tuesday
More Tracking Coronavirus